Over the past year, Preserving Brandon has grown from a small grassroots effort into a vibrant and engaged community movement. What started as a simple idea to reconnect with Brandon’s often-overlooked history has blossomed into a gathering place for people of all ages who share a passion for preserving our local heritage.

“Preserving Brandon holds bimonthly meetings at the Brandon Junior Woman’s Club at 129 N. Moon Avenue the fourth Sunday of the month at 2 p.m.,” said President of Preserving Brandon Karen McGinnis. “These meetings have become a cornerstone of our organization offering a space for community members to come together, share stories and learn from guest speakers ranging from local historians to longtime residents.”

Recently, Preserving Brandon and the Limona Cemetery Association joined forces for Preserving Brandon’s September meeting to discuss local history and the unveiling of the new gate for Limon Cemetery.

“I called Karen some months ago asking her for advice on securing someone who was very familiar with the history of Limona,” said the Limona Cemetery Association’s secretary, Mike Crouch. “After our sign was destroyed by an impaired driver, we wanted to replace it with something that reflected the character and history of Limona Cemetery, even if it was new. Though we are dedicating something just constructed, we wanted the emphasis to be on the historic nature of Limona Cemetery.”

On January 12, 1876, Judge Joseph Gillette Knapp of Madison, Wisconsin, filed for a homestead of 160 acres that included the location of Limona Cemetery. This led to the founding of the town of Limona and the cemetery. The Limona Cemetery Association was created in 1891 to own and operate the cemetery.

“The association continues to operate the cemetery today with me as the secretary,” Crouch said. “In May of 1982, the Limona Cemetery Association and Limona Village Chapel United Methodist Church entered into a Perpetual Care Trust Agreement to preserve the cemetery.”

The cemetery is the final resting place for not only Knapp, his family and the Moseley family, but also many other historic figures of our area.

“The names on headstones sound like a glossary of local streets,” Crouch said. “We have Falkenburgs, Windhorsts, Gorntos, Mooks and even Waters.”

On January 12, 2026, Limona and the Limona Cemetery will celebrate 150 years of existence. A celebration is being planned as a cooperative effort of the Limona Cemetery Association, Preserving Brandon and the Timberly Trust (Moseley Homestead).

“Though it is owned by Limona Village Chapel UMC, it is not a church cemetery, but a community cemetery that is open to all,” Crouch said. “Though the cemetery is nearly 150 years old, it is an active cemetery that will be available to use for a long time.”

If you would like to learn more about Preserving Brandon or to attend one of its meetings, you can contact Karen McGinnis at preservingbrandon@gmail.com.