In a heartwarming milestone for the Greater Riverview community, the Riverview Woman’s Club (RWC) has proudly announced the completion of its foundation’s endowment fund — made possible by a generous $10,000 gift. This achievement marks a turning point in the club’s ongoing mission to empower students, support local nonprofits and strengthen the community for generations to come.

“This achievement reflects the heart of our mission,” said Michelle Mosher, RWC president. “Our members have worked tirelessly to support education and community growth. By completing the foundation’s endowment, we are guaranteeing that future generations will benefit from our club’s legacy of service.”

Founded in 2012 by community leaders Donna Lee Fore and Jeanne R. Burkeson, the RWC has grown into a dynamic nonprofit with over 70 members representing Riverview and surrounding areas like Brandon, Apollo Beach, Sun City Center, Dover and Wimauma. The club is open to all — welcoming stay-at-home moms, businesswomen, retirees and even a few men as associate members — united by a shared passion for giving back.

The new endowment secures long-term funding for the Riverview Woman’s Club Foundation’s scholarship and community service programs. To date, the club has awarded over $67,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors and has supported numerous charitable initiatives throughout the region.

“This is more than a financial milestone,” added Dawn Myers, immediate past president. “It’s a promise to our community that the Riverview Woman’s Club will continue to stand behind students, families and organizations in need.”

More than just a service club, the RWC fosters fellowship and fun, hosting monthly luncheons, mixers, cultural outings and fundraising events from September through June. With dues of $75 annually, members enjoy a meaningful opportunity to connect, grow and make an impact.

The club’s mission is clear: to enrich the Riverview area through education, fellowship and community support. Core values like leadership, diversity and service underscore everything it does — with a deep pink rose in their logo symbolizing the gratitude the club feels for its members and supporters.

For those inspired to join, donate or simply learn more, visit https://riverviewwomansclub.org/ or contact admin@riverviewwomansclub.org. Together, the Riverview Woman’s Club is building a brighter future — one scholarship, one project and one heart at a time.