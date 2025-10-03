Brandon Global Eco

Brandon Global Eco is committed to new, exciting and fun changes!

Upcoming: Rotary International world event ‘End Polio Now’ on Friday, October 24.

Brandon Global Eco is planning an internet wine-and-cheese party fundraiser where you may purchase wine and cheeses locally, and the club provides the expert tasting guide.

Global meeting addition to monthly schedule: Mid-month, Brandon Global Eco will add a 10 a.m. global invitation for its fellow Rotarians in England, Egypt, Pakistan and Peru beginning on Wednesday, October 15.

Brandon Global Eco is an internet-based Rotary club meeting on the second and fourth Mondays. Zoom information is available by emailing 33596mcm@gmail.com.

The Rotary E-Club of Tampa-South

Rotary is an international community that brings together leaders who step up to take on the world’s toughest challenges, locally and globally.

The Rotary E-Club of Tampa-South’s focus and initiative is to eradicate polio, one of its longest-standing and most significant efforts. So, it knows that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar and every moment of your time brings the club closer to achieving its mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all. Let’s End Polio Now.

How you can help power our mission: donate. Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help it reach its goal.

Thank you for supporting the club’s mission, your support is invaluable.

For more information, contact PDG and club treasurer Deborah L. Williams at 813-541-6201.

Rotary Club of Brandon Gears Up for a Big Year of Community Engagement

The Rotary Club of Brandon is already hard at work preparing for an exciting slate of events for the 2025-26 Rotary year, with a strong focus on service, fundraising and community connection.

Club members will be volunteering at the upcoming Hillsborough County Fair, where they’ll be greeting guests and assisting with gate check-in. Fairgoers are encouraged to stop by and say hello to the friendly faces behind one of Brandon’s most active civic organizations.

Annual Golf Tournament Returns On January 15

Mark your calendars — the Rotary Club of Brandon’s highly anticipated golf tournament is set for January 15, 2026, at Buckhorn Golf Club. Known for selling out year after year, this event draws golfers from across the region for a day of friendly competition and charitable giving. Those interested in participating are encouraged to reach out to any Rotary Club of Brandon member or text Debbie Meegan at 813-601-2315 to secure a spot.

For more information on upcoming events or how to get involved, connect with the Rotary Club of Brandon and be part of the change.