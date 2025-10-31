By Logan Walz

The Brandon Parade of Lights is excited to announce Hope for Her and PCAT (Parents and Children Advance Together Literacy Ministries) as the 2025 Charities of Choice.

Each nonprofit was randomly selected by the Brandon Parade of Lights Committee in partnership with the Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce and the newly merged Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce. A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to both organizations, continuing the parade’s long-standing tradition of giving back to the community.

Now in its second year, the Brandon Parade of Lights brings together families, businesses and neighbors to celebrate the holiday season. Beyond the glowing floats and festive music, the event shines a light on local nonprofits that serve those in need. Last year’s parade raised $3,000 for each selected charity, and the organizers are hoping to surpass that total in 2025.

“The Brandon Parade of Lights is pure holiday magic,” said Melissa Canfield, parade chairperson. “It brings families, neighbors and local businesses together to celebrate the season and the heart of our community. It’s one of the few events where you’ll see the entire town line the streets, kids waving to Santa, and volunteers from all corners of Brandon working side by side. It’s not just a parade — it’s a night that reminds us why we love living here.”

Each year, two local nonprofits are randomly selected through partnerships with the area chambers. This year’s chosen organizations, Hope for Her and PCAT, both serve families in meaningful ways: Hope for Her helps women find stability and strength during difficult times, while PCAT helps parents and children build literacy and confidence together.

“We wanted this year’s parade to again shine a light on the people in our community who give hope every day,” Canfield said. “Our goal is to raise both awareness and financial support so these nonprofits can keep doing what they do best — changing lives right here in Brandon.”

The parade is entirely volunteer run, meaning every dollar raised through sponsorships, parade entries and ticket sales goes directly to the selected charities.

“Our hope is that with more sponsors, parade entries and community support, we can top last year’s donation and create even more impact,” Canfield said. “The more we grow, the more Brandon shines.”

For Canfield, parade night captures the true spirit of the season.

“It’s that moment when the first float turns the corner, and you see the lights reflecting in the kids’ eyes,” she said. “You hear the marching bands, the laughter and suddenly the whole street feels like one big happy family. For me, that’s the spirit of the season — community, connection and the joy you can feel in the air.”

This year’s parade grand marshal will be Caitlin Lockerbie, an award-winning broadcast journalist and co-anchor of 10 Tampa Bay News This Morning, where she delivers the day’s top stories to viewers across the Tampa Bay region each weekday from 5-7 a.m., and on 10 Tampa Bay Plus from 7-9 a.m. Lockerbie is known for her journalistic integrity, engaging presence and commitment to community-focused storytelling, Lockerbie has built a distinguished career spanning the East Coast and Mid-South.

Along with business and sports teams, more than 80 parade participants are expected including five area high school marching bands including Armwood, Bloomingdale, Brandon, Newsome and Riverview.

The Brandon Parade of Lights will be held on Saturday, December 13, starting at 5:30 p.m. The parade begins at South Lakewood Drive and proceeds east on Oakfield Drive, crossing Kings Avenue and ending at Vonderburg Drive. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

Guests can enjoy the parade from the exclusive ‘Winter Wonderland’ VIP Grandstand for $50. VIP tickets include reserved seating, priority parking, delicious food and a signature holiday beverage, all from the best view on the parade route.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities, participation or volunteering, visit https://brandonparadeoflights.com/.