The Tampa Bay HEAT (Home Educators Aligning Together), one of the region’s largest and most active homeschool organizations, has announced a major move and partnership with Centerpoint Church in Valrico — marking a new chapter of growth and opportunity for hundreds of homeschooling families across the Tampa Bay area.

Founded in 2010 by Teresa Manganello, the HEAT began with a simple mission: to provide competitive sports opportunities for homeschooled high school students. But it quickly grew into much more.

“Families began asking for field trips, classes, and community,” said Manganello. “That’s when we opened our Homeschool Resource Center in 2011 — and from there, God and the homeschool community took it to the next level.”

After years of growth and an ever-increasing demand for space and parking, HEAT leaders began searching for a new home. Now, after years of patience and prayer, the organization has found the perfect fit. Beginning in January 2026, the HEAT will move its Homeschool Resource Center and weekday operations to Centerpoint Church, located at 1720 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico.

The partnership offers nine large classrooms, a spacious sanctuary for events, outdoor fields, ample parking and enhanced security.

“It’s truly an answer to prayer,” said Manganello. “Centerpoint primarily uses its facilities on Sundays and Wednesday evenings, which allows our homeschool community to thrive there throughout the week.”

But the most exciting development is still to come. Centerpoint Church has invited the HEAT to build its own permanent facility on the church’s 15-acre campus. Plans are already underway with McCullagh & Scott, a local Christian builder, for an 8,000-10,000 sq. ft. HEAT building that will include classrooms, multipurpose space and — in the future — a full gymnasium for home games, tournaments and community events. The target opening is fall 2027.

“This partnership allows both HEAT and Centerpoint to grow stronger together,” said Manganello. “It’s a place where our students can learn, compete and connect in a secure and faith-centered environment.”

A capital campaign will soon launch to fund construction, and HEAT families are encouraged to pray, share and give toward the vision.

“God has truly done more than we could ask or imagine,” Manganello said. “The HEAT family is growing — and the future is brighter than ever.”

For more information, visit www.tampabayheat.org.