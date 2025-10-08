Nearly 300 high school seniors from across the Tampa Bay region took a bold step toward their futures today, participating in the 3DE College & Career Summit hosted by Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay.

Held at the Junior Achievement campus on North 22nd Street, the half-day summit connected students with more than 40 industry partners representing a wide range of career fields. From health care and finance to technology and skilled trades, students engaged directly with professionals, explored career pathways and gained insight into the real-world opportunities available to them after high school.

But these aren’t just any students — they are part of the 3DE by Junior Achievement model, an innovative educational approach that integrates traditional academics with real-world business case studies and entrepreneurial thinking. Over the past three years, these students have developed critical thinking, problem-solving and communication skills through a curriculum designed to mirror real workplace scenarios.

“This summit is more than a career fair — it’s a culmination of years of preparation,” said Olivier Millour, vice president of community and government affairs at Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay. “These students arrive not only informed about their interests and strengths but ready to ask thoughtful questions, deliver elevator pitches and make meaningful connections. They’re some of the most prepared high schoolers in our region.”

Ahead of the summit, students completed a series of activities focused on identifying career clusters, understanding personality types, and refining self-promotion techniques. The goal: to enter the event confident, curious and career-ready.

The event reflects a broader mission shared by Junior Achievement, local educators and business leaders — to empower the next generation with the tools to navigate and thrive in the 21st-century economy.

“Imagine a generation of students who don’t just dream about their futures — they take control of them,” Millour said. “That’s what we’re building here in Tampa Bay.”

Founded in 2015 in Atlanta, 3DE is now active in 80 schools across 32 districts in 13 states. The model is designed to close the gap between classroom learning and workforce demands by making education more relevant, engaging and applicable.

Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay delivers K-12 programs in entrepreneurship, financial literacy and career readiness through hands-on learning experiences like JA BizTown, JA Finance Park and 3DE Schools. In the 2024-25 school year, the organization reached over 46,000 students across a 13-county region, delivering more than 1.8 million instructional contact hours. JA Tampa Bay is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation for impact per student.

To learn more about Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay, visit www.jatampabay.org.