The Tampa Sailing Squadron (TSS), located in Apollo Beach, is hosting its annual Rumgatta on Saturday, October 18.

Come for the race and enjoy the unique Tampa Sailing Squadron hospitality. The Pilar Rum-sponsored event has both windward-leeward and random-leg racing. The PRO will be national race officer and national judge Warren Collier. So, come meet the man who also produced the US Sailing videos for the Racing Rules of Sailing 2025-28.

The hospitality starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 17, with the Tampa Sailing Squadron Grill Team preparing their special burgers and hot dogs; free beer is available to accompany registrant race packet pick up and skippers’ meeting.

On October 18, a hot breakfast, cooked by TSS members, will be available from 8-9 a.m. and is free for everyone, so come early. TSS is still the only club in the area that does this. After dinner, the post-racing party will offer more free beer, after which a hot dinner will be served at 7 p.m., also prepared by TSS members. Stay for the live entertainment from the fabulous R&B, reggae and ska band ‘Full Fledged Unit,’ followed by an awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

“We usually have around 30-40 boats out on the water for the regatta, and nice after-party/awards ceremony,” said Michael May, director of business development at All American Title.

Schedule of Events

October 17:

5:30-7 p.m.: Racing packet pickup and free beer. Shirts, hamburgers, hot dogs and soft drinks will be available for sale.

8 p.m.: Competitors meeting at the TSS Clubhouse.

October 18:

8-9 a.m.: Freshly cooked breakfast, including eggs, sausage, pancakes, fruit, coffee, juice and more.

10 a.m.: Commencement of starts for Mother-Lode Class on Circle 1 on a fixed-mark course. One race is planned.

10 a.m.: First warning signal for Circle 2 One Design racers. Multiple races are scheduled.

10:30 a.m. First warning signal for rolling starts for Racer-Cruiser, Cruiser and Non-Cruiser classes on Circle 1. One race is planned for each class.

4 p.m.: Party time.

6 p.m.: Dinner time.

7:30 p.m.: Awards.

The Tampa Sailing Squadron is located at 1250 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach. For more information or to register, visit www.tampasailingsquadron.com and click the “Rumgatta!” tab.