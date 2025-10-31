Troop 665 of Grace Community Methodist Church has achieved a remarkable milestone — celebrating the awarding of its 100th Eagle Scout. Since its founding in September 1994, the troop has grown from just five boys under the leadership of Scoutmaster Ed Kellner into a thriving program that has influenced hundreds of young lives. This achievement marks nearly three decades of dedication, perseverance, and service to the community.

The rank of Eagle Scout is the highest honor in the Boy Scouts of America, earned by less than 6 percent of Scouts nationwide.

Meeting weekly on Tuesday evenings at Grace Community Methodist Church, Troop 665 has developed a reputation as an active and dynamic troop. Guided by the principle of being “boy-led and adult-guided,” the troop provides a supportive environment where Scouts learn problem-solving, leadership, and responsibility through outdoor adventures and community service.

Brian, a parent of a current Scout, shared the positive impact the program has had on his family.

“The growth I’ve seen in my son through Scouting — his confidence, leadership, and sense of responsibility — has been remarkable,” he said. “It’s more than just outdoor adventure; it’s about preparing these young men to be leaders in their communities.”

Karyna, Troop 665’s committee chair, reflected on the milestone’s deeper meaning.

“Every Eagle Scout represents countless hours of mentoring, growth and determination,” she said. “Earning Eagle isn’t just about a badge — it’s about challenging yourself, building skills and making a difference in the community. Watching young people discover their potential is what makes this journey so rewarding.”

A former senior patrol leader nearing his Eagle approval shared his own perspective: “As an SPL, I learned a lot about leadership and what it means to involve the youth in activities that foster development. The hardest part is probably making everyone feel included in events, and Boy Scouts has certainly helped me in terms of figuring out how to coax others to get involved in service events. I learned a lot about myself and how to run a successful extracurricular program and am very grateful for how it has contributed to my life.”

Over the years, Troop 665’s 100 Eagle Scouts have completed a variety of community projects — from building benches and flag donation boxes to creating community gardens and improving local parks.

Troop 665 continues to welcome new members and invites local youth to attend a meeting. To learn more, visit www.troopwebhost.org/troop665valrico/index.htm. The church also sponsors two Cub Scout packs for younger children, ensuring that the spirit of Scouting thrives at every age.