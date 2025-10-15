Choosing the right insurance can feel complicated, but Insured American Family makes the process clear and stress-free. Based in Valrico and licensed in more than 30 states, the independent brokerage helps clients nationwide find the best coverage for their health, dental, vision, life, Medicare, group and supplemental insurance needs.

By working as an independent broker, Insured American Family has access to nearly every carrier and policy available, which means clients are never pushed into one option to meet quotas or limits. Instead, the focus remains on finding the best fit for each person’s medical and financial needs.

The process of working with Insured American Family is designed to be easy and straightforward. Clients can reach out through texts, emails, phone calls or the website, which even includes a Messenger-connected chat feature. From there, the team evaluates each client’s situation and reviews options side by side.

“I pull tailored options to review together, and we can get coverage starting as soon as the next day if everything aligns,” said Craig Gruenbaum, COO of Insured American Family.

For individuals, the agency helps secure family plans from the Private or Federal Marketplace, as well as Medicare plans. For businesses, the approach is more in-depth, balancing employee needs with financial responsibility and exploring options like group coverage and health reimbursement arrangements.

Transparency and education are key parts of Insured American Family’s approach. Many clients come in believing affordable health insurance doesn’t exist or thinking they have no options if they don’t qualify for a subsidy.

“The best way I have found to correct these misconceptions is with transparency,” said Gruenbaum. “I walk clients through every step, share plan details and often screen-share or email side-by-side comparisons so there’s never any confusion or fine print surprises.”

Gruenbaum brings a distinctive background to the insurance field. With a degree in information technology and a certificate in information security, his early career focused on risk management. These skills translate directly into helping clients protect what matters most. After years of traveling as an IT engineer, his wife encouraged him to make a change for their family of six. Together, they launched Insured American Family, building a business centered on service, honesty and trust.

Today, Insured American Family continues to grow, serving clients nationwide with the same integrity and dedication that define the Marine Corps values Gruenbaum and his family hold close.

For more information, call the office at 813-919-8536 or visit www.insuredaf.com.