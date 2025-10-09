TSS Youth Sailing Inc. is a federal 501(c)(3) charity and a Florida nonprofit organization. Its primary purpose is teaching young people, ages 7-17, to sail, an activity that fosters responsibility, teamwork and awareness as it builds character and confidence in today’s youth. Many of its students go on to become volunteers in the program, followed by certifications including U.S. sailing, CPR, first aid and boating safety. Once certified, they are eligible to be paid instructors in the program and have gone on to serve in various branches of the military, including the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy, in addition to the U.S. Merchant Marine.

Donations like yours contribute to building leaders in our community for a strong tomorrow. TSS Youth Sailing Inc. closely partners with Tampa Sailing Squadron, Sea Scout Ship 185 (a division of the Boy Scouts of America) and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Saturday, November 22, marks the return of the Apollo Beach Boating and Nautical Flea Market in the parking lot of Tampa Sailing Squadron in Apollo Beach. Every year, this unique event draws more vendors and attendees. Last year, some 40 vendors and nearly 1000 attendees participated and found bargains for items such as fishing rods, electronic equipment, inflatable boats, kayaks, scuba gear, ropes, anchors and tools. You will find both new and used equipment, as well as high-quality, vintage Marine pieces; local honey; seashell wreaths; and many other types of arts and crafts.

Got boat stuff? Need boat stuff? This is a proven opportunity for both sellers and savvy buyers. Not only are there bargains galore, but the benefits will help to fund the TSS Youth Sailing program, the Sea Scout Ship 185 program as well as the public education and safety programs of USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 75. There will be numerous door prizes awarded with the sale of raffle tickets. Breakfast items and lunch items will be offered by the TSS Grill Team.

TSS members will be on hand to answer questions about Sailing Club membership and the Youth Sailing and Sea Scout programs it offers to youth in our area. Coast Guard Auxiliarists will be on hand to answer questions, offer advice and provide brochures and information on Tampa Bay fishing and boating safety.

The event will be from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Tampa Sailing Squadron, located at 1250 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach.

Sellers of crafts or new/used Marine or fishing items interested in renting booth space should call or text Captain Patricia Stone at 813-651-1763 or email at pstone2405@hotmail.com.