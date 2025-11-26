Country music legends Trace Adkins and Justin Moore headline Tampa Bay Rodeo’s Bull Bash & Country Music Festival, storming into the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds for two unforgettable nights, January 16 and 17, 2026. With country music luminary Lee Greenwood performing as special guest each night, the event celebrates America’s 250th birthday and honors the brave men and women of the military who safeguard our freedom. Special recognition will also be given to the Wounded Warrior Project, which will be hosting members of their community at the event.

The region’s top bull riders will battle it out in a single-event competition for cash prizes and bragging rights, followed by country music’s biggest names taking the spotlight. General admission tickets put fans right up close to the action when multiplatinum hitmaker Justin Moore performs on January 16, and multiplatinum country music icon Trace Adkins headlines on January 17. Patriotic legend Lee Greenwood delivers a special tribute performance each night.

Moore’s deeply personal latest single, “This Is MY Dirt,” just earned him his 13th No. 1, and it follows the RIAA platinum-certified “You, Me, and Whiskey,” a smoldering duet with Priscilla Block. Over his 10-plus-year career, Moore’s No. 1 hits have included “Point at You,” “Lettin’ The Night Roll,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Small Town USA” and “Till My Last Day,” as well as platinum-certified albums and singles. The Valory Music Co. recording artist has earned multiple ACM, ACA, CMT, People’s Choice and ACC Award nominations, as well as an ACM Award win.

In his storied career in country music, Trace Adkins has sold over 11 MILLION albums, charted 40 singles on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, earned numerous awards, multiple Grammy nominations and garnered over 3.5 billion streams. A Grand Ole Opry member for two decades, the Louisiana native is known for his dynamic baritone, fiery live performance and notable roles as an actor in film and TV. Since his 1996 breakout debut album DREAMIN’ OUT LOUD delivered smashes “Every Light In The House,” which hit top five on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, and No. 1 “This Ain’t (No Thinkin’ Thing),” Adkins has pioneered a mix of classic-country-minded traditionalism and adventurous, good-natured showmanship, breaking open new avenues in modern country through fun-filled hits like “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” and “Hillbilly Bone” with Blake Shelton.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. so fans can enjoy delicious food, cold beer and test their skills on the mechanical bull before the action begins. Don’t miss Tampa Bay’s most popular mix of bull riding, country music legends, patriotic pride and a heartfelt salute to America’s heroes.

Tickets are on sale now at https://tamparodeo.com/.