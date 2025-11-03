Many residents breathed a sigh of relief when Bad Donkey Farm Stand announced on its Facebook page that it would be opening back up in the later part of fall.

“We are so blessed to be supported by our community,” said owner Morgan Butler. “Our last two openings were great. Unfortunately, the weather was kicking our butts. The heat was melting all our tasty baked treats, and the rain was just a bully. So, we made the decision to close the stand until there is cooler weather.”



Butler is originally from Wimauma and then moved to the Thonotosassa area about six years ago. The joy of baking has always been a part of Butler’s life.

“I just love baking cookies,” Butler said. “My family, since I was a little child, has always made huge cookie trays for the holidays to pass out to friends and family. This drove me to want to bake cookies all the time. I just enjoy baked goods and love the joy it brings people when they taste my sweet treats. I don’t specialize in pretty baked goods but ones that taste like your granny might have baked them on a Saturday morning kind of feeling.”

Bad Donkey Farm Stand started as a mobile stand, going from market to market, and then landed on its more permanent spot at Morgan’s own farm.

“Bad Donkey Farm was established in 2010 after we took in an orphan bottle baby donkey that was named ‘Williow,’ aka ‘Bad Donkey,’” Butler said. “She was rotten.”

The stand offers an array of baked treats like homemade chocolate chip cookies, banana breads, jams, brownies and so much more.

“Our menu is always changing by the season,” Butler said. “We close every summer because, well, Florida; it’s hot, and icing hates the heat.”

Butler is excited to welcome customers back to Bad Donkey Farm Stand.

“We just hope that our farm stand gives that warm feeling of homemade comfort with our goods and want to give back to the community through their stomachs,” Butler said. “We have been small business owners in the community for a long time, with our farm offering lots of goods and livestock well before the stand even came to be. We just appreciate the opportunity to share our passion and excitement for sweet treats and hope to put smiles on faces each time they visit the stand.”

If you would like to learn more about the products offered at Bad Donkey Farm Stand, you can visit Butler’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/p/61555608584563/ or call 813-786-3995. Bad Donkey Farm Stand is located 10105 Main St. in Thonotosassa.