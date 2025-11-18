The Bell Shoals Academy Panthers accomplished a rare feat, going undefeated and winning a Tampa Bay Catholic Athletic League championship this season. It’s the first time in school history that they’ve accomplished that.

“It meant a lot because we have been working together for a very long time,” said co-captain Madison Rego. “We worked hard every year but have come up one match short. This year, it all just came together and I’m proud that we won it all.”

The coed, 13-0 team defeated Family of Christ Christian School in straight sets to win the title.

“It meant a lot winning the title, but that wasn’t really what I cared about at the end,” said co-captain Amy Stone. “All I really cared about was that I had so much fun with my team, and I had a truly amazing season. My favorite moment was when I had 12 kills in the championship game. I’ll miss playing with the team. They’re funny, kind and I always enjoy being around them.”

The Panthers faced some adversity this season. They went down one set against First Baptist and came back and won the final two sets to move on in the semifinals.

Head Coach Chris Peters said that team chemistry was the difference this season. Most of his players have played together since fourth grade.

Bell Shoals Academy currently offers grades K-9 but will also offer 10th grade next year. It will be the first year that the school will have high school athletics. This year, the team consisted of players in seventh and eighth grade. The program will also move away from coed and be specifically for girls.

“I would love to play in college,” said Rego. “I’m very grateful to have played for Bell Shoals Academy for so many years. I’ve made so many wonderful memories with my coaches and teammates and I feel so grateful and blessed to be a part of this school and team.”

For the players, this will be a season that they will never forget.

“Thank you to my coaches and fans,” said Zander Johnson. “I am proud to have made history at BSA, going undefeated and winning the championship at the varsity level.”