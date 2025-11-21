Bikes For Christ has officially reached its 3,000th bicycle milestone as it rolls into the 2025 holiday season, continuing its mission to change lives one bike at a time. The nonprofit organization is also closing in on serving 200 partner organizations across the Tampa Bay area.

“We were blessed to be a finalist by two chambers for ‘Nonprofit of the Year’ and by another as a finalist for ‘Medium Sized Business of the Year,’” said Bikes for Christ’s director, Patrick Simmons. “However, the biggest achievement this year was hitting the 3,000-bike milestone. We are also closing in on serving almost 200 different organizations — government, nonprofits, schools and employers. I am extremely grateful that we have been able to serve so many in the past nine and a half years.”

Bikes For Christ is the premier provider of transportation to more than 150 organizations throughout Tampa Bay that directly assist clients in need. The ministry’s main focus is on veterans working to reestablish themselves, underprivileged children and individuals seeking a fresh start.

“A simple gift of a bicycle can be life-changing, enabling a low-income parent to travel to work, attend parenting classes or visit a doctor,” Simmons said. “For children, it can mean a safe way to commute to school, attend tutoring sessions or reach their first job.”

To celebrate the season and support its mission, Bikes For Christ will host its second annual Bicycles and Holiday Bells fundraiser on Saturday, December 6, from 1-3 p.m. at Belleair Towers, located at 1100 Ponce De Leon Blvd. in Clearwater. The event will feature photos with Santa, food, drinks, raffles, silent auctions and a family fun ride on the Pinellas Trail at 2 p.m.

“This festive afternoon will bring joy to the senior residents of Belleair Towers, while all proceeds go directly to Bikes For Christ’s ongoing programs,” Simmons said.

This year marks the seventh year that Bikes For Christ has provided bicycles to underprivileged children at Bailey Elementary School.

“Since the program’s start, the organization has brought joy and opportunity to roughly 150 children during the Christmas season,” Simmons said. “We are always looking for volunteers to help us with events, work in our shop, bike delivery and pick up, grant writing and administration activities.”

Simmons hopes the community will come to Bikes For Christ’s event or show their support during the upcoming holiday season by donating to the local nonprofit.

“I am just hoping we can fulfill all the requests we get this time of year,” Simmons said. “By this time of year, our funds have also been exhausted, and, more than anything, we need monetary donations to continue to run program services.”

If you would like to learn more about Bikes For Christ or make a donation to the nonprofit, you can visit its website at www.bikes4christ.com.