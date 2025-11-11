The Florida Department of Transportation anticipates Hillsborough County’s population could increase by about 1 million people by 2070.

To keep up with the growth, Hillsborough planners are mapping out future roadways to ensure the scale, location and rights-of-way are adequate to serve the needs of Hillsborough residents. To do so, an update is needed to the Corridor Preservation Plan (CPP), which is part of Hillsborough’s comprehensive plan.

The last major update to the CPP was 15 years ago. As land-use patterns and travel habits constantly change, county planners want to ensure transportation is safe and efficient in Hillsborough for years to come. In July, Hillsborough County hosted the first round of public feedback on the CPP. Using the feedback from that first engagement, county leadership has updated the plan further and is now collecting additional public comment through Sunday, November 30.

Public Engagement Opportunity

The county will conduct a virtual engagement using the Hillsborough Engagement & Education Hub to collect feedback from the public on the Corridor Preservation Plan. Comment for this project is open through November 30. Visit https://hcfl.gov/hcengage to participate.

The maps shared there reflect recommendations to change the Corridor Preservation Plan based on your input or analysis of modeled traffic looking forward to the year 2070. The maps highlight where projects are recommended to be removed from or added to the final CPP. Changes resulting from the adopted 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan are also reflected in the maps but not highlighted.

After reviewing the maps, please provide your comments/feedback on future road projects.

For more information, contact Dalia Odeh at 813-635-1625.