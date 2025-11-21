High 5 Inc. is dedicated to enhancing lives in the community by providing fitness, character and athletic programs for individuals and groups of all ages and abilities.

One of the programs at High 5 Inc. is its adult day training (ADT) program — TRIDENT. This program is thoughtfully designed to provide opportunities for individuals to explore their passions through activity centers, curriculum-based learning, sports and recreation and community-impact volunteer opportunities, all tailored to meet the specific needs of those High 5 Inc. serves.

The TRIDENT program is also the reason High 5 Inc. recently received a flag that flew over our state’s capital from the Daughters of the American Colonists (DAC).

“My daughter attends the High 5 program at Team TRIDENT,” said Cherie Travis, a member and flag chair for DAC. “They provide a much-needed service in our community for disabled adults. Because of this excellent program, the members of DAC honored Team TRIDENT with a U.S. Flag that has flown over the capital.”

Launched in September 2011, the TRIDENT adult day training program was created to serve adults with developmental disabilities after they age out of traditional school systems at age 22. As one of High 5’s five core pillars, TRIDENT provides year-round classes, Monday through Friday. Each element of the program focuses on developing essential life skills, proper socialization, interpersonal abilities and community competencies within a supportive, family-oriented atmosphere that promotes active, healthy lifestyles.

“They were chosen for this honor because of their high standards in the program,” Travis said. “Their love for the students and their ambitious dedication to their program. Lots of activities keep the students focused on daily as well as fun activities. This program enriches the lives of so many and offers parents the satisfaction of seeing their child grow.”

DAC was founded in 1922. A lineage society that is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s organization. The object of the society is patriotic, historical and educational: to research the deeds of the American colonists, and to record and publish them, to commemorate deeds of colonial interest, to inculcate and foster love of the United States of America and its institutions by all its residents and to obey its laws and venerate its flag, the emblem of it power and civic righteousness.

If you would like to learn more about High 5 Inc. and its programs, you can visit its website at https://high5inc.org/ or call 813-689-0908. Its facility is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon.