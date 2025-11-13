Roamin’ Oldies Cruiser Of The Month

Walter Langmaid’s 1938 Chevrolet coupe looks pretty much like it did when it rolled off the assembly line. Maybe better — a tad lower and sporting new chrome wheels. Good enough, in fact, to make it the Roamin’ Oldies Car Club’s October 2025 Cruiser of the Month 87 years later.

Under its handsome skin, there’s not much left that says 1938. It’s now driven by a 330-horsepower V8, coupled to a four-speed automatic transmission to make it more than capable of contending with today’s traffic and highway speeds. Driving ease, safety and comfort are enhanced by rack-and-pinion steering, power disc brakes and air conditioning. All of that is the result of a complete frame-off restoration — a whole lot of bolt-by-bolt disassembly, repair, welding and fabrication — all done (except painting) over the course of 13 years by Langmaid, with the help of his wife, Barbara.

Beth Israel Sisterhood and Men’s Club Sponsor Festive Chanukah Party

Beth Israel Sisterhood and Men’s Club will sponsor a festive Chanukah party on Sunday, December 14, at 1 p.m. in Beth Israel’s social hall, located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. There will be live entertainment, games and sing-alongs. Refreshments will include traditional sufganiyot (jelly donuts) and latkes with applesauce or sour cream. This fun event is open to all congregants and their guests.

For more information, contact Donna at sisterhood@jcscc.org.

Riverview Garden Club Meeting

The Riverview Garden Club will be collecting donations for Toys for Tots, the annual toy drive by the Marine Corps, at its meeting on Tuesday, November 25. The meeting will be held at the community center, located at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview, starting at 10 a.m., with lunch being served around 11:30 a.m. There will also be a variety of Christmas baskets made by members for sale, with the proceeds to benefit the club.

Please visit its website at https://riverviewgardenclub.org/ for more information.

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Holiday Variety Show Fundraiser

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC), which has been serving the community since 1959, invites the community to celebrate the season with joy, generosity and entertainment at its 2025 Holiday Variety Show and Scholarship Fundraiser, taking place on Saturday, December 13, from 4-7 p.m. at Southshore Falls, located at 5831 Cascade Falls Lane in Apollo Beach. This festive evening will feature a delicious catered dinner by Banquet Masters. Tickets are $35 per person, payable by cash or check to ABWC. In addition to entertainment and dining, guests can participate in exciting fundraising activities, including auction baskets for $20 (25 tickets) and a 50/25/25 cash drawing for $20 per ticket. Please note that credit cards are not accepted. All proceeds from the event will benefit the ABWC Scholarship Fund, which supports graduating seniors from East Bay and Lennard high schools.

ABWC is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information or to reserve your spot, contact Sheila May at 847-514-1475 or email smay1180@gmail.com. You can also learn more about ABWC at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com/index.html.

The South Bay Genealogical Society

The South Bay Genealogical Society, a vibrant community of genealogy enthusiasts, hosts regular luncheon meetings from September through May in Ruskin. Monthly get-togethers include time to ask questions at a roundtable discussion. During the lively conversations, participants give and get valuable input about their own family search puzzles. Current events in the genealogy research field are also covered.

A three-course meal is served at each meeting, with a vegetarian option provided. After the meal, a guest speaker gives a presentation on a relevant genealogical or historical topic. Recent topics have included basics of DNA, land records and identifying female ancestors.

Dru Thomas, vice president, said, “Our speakers present very interesting and informative topics. Everyone learns something from these presentations and comes away with something new to pursue.”

The next meeting will be held on Sunday, December 16, at Elks Lodge No. 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin, starting at 10:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Karen Fortin, presenting ‘World Cat and Archive Grid: Finding Books, Manuscripts and More.’

For reservations, call Vicki at 360-608-1647. For more information, visit its website at https://southbaygenealogy.org/.