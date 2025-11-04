I like to-do lists because they help me track my successes and nonsuccesses. Here’s my list for fall.

Decrease landscape irrigation frequency as needed. Consider turning off your irrigation controller and watering only when plants need water. Check out our Water-Wise Workshop for Hillsborough County residents, who can receive a microirrigation kit.

Mulch retains soil moisture, regulates soil temperature, adds nutrients to the soil as it decomposes, suppresses weed growth, reduces stormwater runoff and erosion, provides increased area for root growth and protects plants from lawnmowers and weed eaters. Mulch should be 2-3 inches deep after it settles.

Consult two great resources: the University of Florida (UF) Central Florida Gardening Calendar, which provides information about what to plant and do each month of the year, and the UF Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide, which provides recommended varieties, days to harvest, spacing and seed depth.

The most challenging aspect of controlling insects can be proper identification, which is critical for selecting the method of control, including cultural, mechanical, biological and chemical. There are several environmentally safe pest solutions available.

Divide and conquer your perennials. Dividing clumping perennials is a great way to spread their beauty throughout your landscape and others.

If your houseplants were outside for the summer and early fall, consider bringing them inside before temperatures dip below 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fall is an exciting time to manage what needs to be addressed in your landscape. The heat and humidity are in the process of moving on, which will make getting outside and gardening much more pleasant. We hope you will stop by to stroll through the Bette S. Walker Discovery Garden in our courtyard.

Contact Lynn Barber at labarber@ufl.edu.