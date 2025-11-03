Girl Scout Troop 33529 has received the Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve, through a creative and compassionate project supporting homeless animals in the community.

The troop partnered with A Kitten Place, a Lithia-based nonprofit that rescues orphaned and at-risk kittens, and FishHawk TNR, a Lithia and Riverview animal rescue organization. The girls collected donations, handcrafted cat toys and designed DIY catnip toy kits for adopters to take home with their new pets.

To further raise awareness, the troop hosted a Crazy for Cats community workshop at Art Monkey Emporium in FishHawk. Families dropped in to make toys for local rescues and learn about the importance of play in pet enrichment. The event brought in over 150 handmade cat toys along with food and supply donations.

The girls also organized a month-long donation drive at Art Monkey. Community members filled a collection bin with much-needed supplies including paper towels, baby wipes, cleaners, litter, toys and treats, all benefiting A Kitten Place and FishHawk TNR.

Troop members said the project has opened their eyes to how small acts can help animals in need.

Member Samantha Early said, “New cat owners need to bond with their new cat. Making cat toys helped the rescues provide new owners with entertainment for their new pet as it adjusts to its new home. The more cats that get adopted and stay in loving homes, the fewer cats end up on the streets and in shelters.”

Brynn Osterberger enjoyed participating in the projects and said, “I enjoyed helping out cats in our community by spreading awareness and teaching people in our community about cats and their needs.

Alexis Proulx added, “Our project combines creativity and a love of helping animals. The toys provide enrichment for cats living in shelters while they wait to be adopted. … Although making toys may seem like a small act, it can have a big impact on animals waiting for their forever homes.”

Another troop member Addie Rivera added, “We wanted to donate toys to cat shelters so the cats have something fun to do and feel more comfortable while they wait to be adopted. We chose to help them to give the cats the life they deserve.”

The troop thanks the community for supporting this great project.