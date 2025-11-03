Get ready for a once-in-a-century celebration when the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters bring their 100 Year Tour to the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on January 9, 2026.

The Harlem Globetrotters are worldwide icons, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills. For 100 years, they have represented breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game. Since their founding in 1926, the Globetrotters have entertained more than 148 million fans in 123 countries and territories worldwide, introducing many to the sport of basketball.

Known as pioneers of the slam dunk, fast break, forward and point guard positions and the famous figure-eight weave, the Globetrotters have become legends for their innovative play and larger-than-life personalities.

“100 Years of Thrills. 100 Years of Laughs. 100 Years of Joy.”

This centennial tour promises a fan experience like never before — including gravity-defying dunks, game-changing tricks and the team’s most legendary tour ever. From pregame magic to unforgettable postgame interactions, fans of all ages can be part of basketball history and experience the Globetrotters’ heart-pounding thrills up close.

“This is history you can feel and a celebration of 100 years of over-the-top FUN with all-new surprises like the Golden Basketball by Spalding®,” the team announced. “This is your only chance to be part of The Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the LEGACY.”

Premium Fan Experiences

Fans can enhance their game day with unique VIP experiences designed to create memories that last a lifetime:

Magic Pass (All-new Pregame Experience): A 30-minute, on-court pregame session starting 90 minutes before tip-off that lets fans meet players and learn tricks firsthand.

Celebrity Court Pass: Get center court and one-on-one access during pregame warm-ups.

Premium VIP Bench Tickets: Sit beside your favorite Globetrotters or even the Washington Generals during the game.

What started with Curly, Meadowlark, Wilt and Geese continues today with Hammer, Torch, Bulldog, Cheese, Jet, Wham, Thunder, TNT and more. The next generation of Globetrotters will take on the Washington Generals in a matchup full of slam dunks, trick shots, and unforgettable moments.

Don’t miss the Harlem Globetrotters’ 100 Year Tour at the RP Funding Center, located at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland, on January 9, 2026.

For tickets and fan-experience upgrades, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com or www.eventticketscenter.com.