By State Attorney Suzy Lopez

Active military service may last only a few years, but its mental and emotional impact can last a lifetime. Many of our veterans return home carrying invisible wounds: scars from trauma, loss and the extraordinary pressures of service. Studies show that one in four veterans struggles with a mental health condition, trauma or substance abuse after leaving the military. Too often, those challenges lead them into the criminal justice system not because they are criminals, but because they are hurting.

That is where veterans treatment courts (VTCs) step in to bridge the gap between justice and compassion. Inspired by the success of drug and mental health courts, the first veterans treatment court was created in 2008 in Buffalo, New York, by Judge Robert Russell. His vision was to give veterans an alternative to incarceration by providing structure, accountability and support.

The power of these courts lies in understanding and the addition of veteran mentors. During one of Russell’s early cases, a Vietnam veteran stood before him, withdrawn and defeated. The judge asked two other veterans to speak privately with him. When the man returned, his shoulders were back, his eyes were steady and he said, “Judge, I’m going to try harder.” That moment of connection sparked a nationwide movement. Today, more than 730 veterans treatment courts operate across the country, each built on the same foundation of mentorship.

Here in Hillsborough County, our veterans treatment court is the best in the nation. Since its launch in 2013, our court has achieved an extraordinary 85 percent success rate, with less than 10 percent reoffending and millions in taxpayer savings. In 2019, Congress recognized our program as a national model, a reflection of the dedication of the entire team. This success is possible because of strong partnerships between our office, Judge Michael Scionti, the public defender’s office and our remarkable corps of veteran mentors led by retired Col. D.J. Reyes.

Our veterans have sacrificed more than most of us can imagine. We owe them not only our gratitude but also our commitment to stand by them as they rebuild their lives. Veterans treatment courts are our way of helping those who once defended our freedoms to find healing, purpose and a second chance.