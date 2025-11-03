Hyde Park Preservation Inc. (HPPI) is excited to announce the return of the highly anticipated Old Hyde Park Home Tour, taking place on Saturday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. After last year’s record-breaking attendance, tickets will be sold online in advance, with a very limited number of tickets available at the door. This historic walking tour takes place in rain or shine, and tickets are nonrefundable.

Several distinctive and charming homes in the iconic Hyde Park neighborhood will be available to explore, with sips, snacks and music, plus other surprises along the way. Proceeds to benefit the preservation and beautification efforts of Hyde Park Preservation Inc.

Dating back to the 1880s, Hyde Park’s development began when railroad magnate Henry Plant built a bridge over the Hillsborough River providing a link to downtown. Plant built his Tampa Bay Hotel north of what was to become Hyde Park and citrus growers James Watrous and William Morrison built the first houses. Hyde Park’s Morrison Grove subdivision is where many of the state’s loveliest and most eclectic mix of historic homes — Georgian and classical mansions; Prairie, half-timber houses; and Craftsman bungalows — can be found. The neighborhood’s historic district was designated in the 1980s, preserving its character amid modernization.

Sarah Tombaugh, president of Hyde Park Preservation, expressed her excitement, stating, “We’re thrilled to announce that the home tour is back. This year’s event will showcase a diverse array of period house architectural styles. The funds raised will be instrumental in preserving the tree canopy and other neighborhood historical beautification projects.”

HPPI is also pleased to announce that these community-oriented businesses are sponsoring the tour: Tampa General Hospital and ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

Several unique and inspired homes join the tour this year; lovingly restored bungalows, historic mansions and Mediterranean Revival homes dating back to the 1920s and 1930s, many meticulously preserved. Towering oaks and lush greenery add to the picturesque setting, making the Old Hyde Park Home Tour a much-anticipated annual event. Many of the historic homes have gracious porches and inspired backyards that will be decorated to celebrate the holidays and filled with performers from the Gasparilla Music Festival and treats from HPPI’s supportive sponsors.

Tickets cost $30 in advance and $40 at the door (limited amount). Ticket pickup/ check-in begins at 9:45 a.m. at 727 S. Edison Ave. in Tampa. Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/HydeParkTour.

Free parking is available in the Hyde Park Village garages.