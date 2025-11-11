The holidays shine brighter than ever at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town, filling the season with holiday cheer and festive fun. From Friday, November 14, through January 5, 2026, the park transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland with millions of twinkling lights and two all-new additions — the Holiday Skies Spectacular and the Serengeti Light Show.

The Holiday Skies Spectacular will light up the night with hundreds of drones synchronized to classic holiday music, while the Serengeti Light Show will immerse guests in a multisensory light and music display across the park’s iconic Serengeti Plain. The SkyRide will also sparkle once again with festive lights, giving visitors breathtaking nighttime views of the park adorned in holiday decor.

Along with its new features, Christmas Town will bring back favorite attractions like Santa’s North Pole Experience, the Holly Jolly Express and Christmas on Ice. Guests can also enjoy thrilling rides, including the recently returned Kumba and Phoenix Rising.

Seasonal treats add extra sweetness to the celebration, with holiday-flavored hot chocolates, freshly baked cookies and all-new holiday-inspired menu items available exclusively during Christmas Town. Guests can also visit the gingerbread cookie decorating station and enjoy new Christmas Town craft cocktails throughout the park. With unique holiday shopping, countless photo opportunities and endless ways to celebrate, Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town remains one of Tampa Bay’s favorite family traditions.

“There’s nothing quite like the joy and wonder that fill the park during Christmas Town,” said Brian Bacica, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “From festive shows to sparkling decorations around every corner, we can’t wait for guests to make cherished holiday memories with us.”

Visitors of all ages can enjoy returning and new entertainment offerings, including the Serengeti Light Show, Holiday Skies Spectacular, Christmas on Ice, Mrs. Claus’ Storytime, Busch Gardens Holiday Magic and the Three Kings Journey. Other favorites include Elmo’s Christmas Wish, the Holly Jolly Express and special Christmas Town Character Appearances.

Guests can also meet Santa, explore his workshop and share their holiday wishes during Santa’s North Pole Experience or visit Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, now in a new location featuring interactive displays and photo opportunities with characters from the beloved holiday story.

To ring in 2026, Busch Gardens will host New Year’s Eve fireworks with music, thrill rides and a night of celebration.

Christmas Town runs select dates from November 14 through January 5 and is included with park admission. For more details, visit www.christmastown.com.