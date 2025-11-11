Our Lady’s Pantry has reached capacity of registered recipients due to increasing numbers (serving over 300 each week), as well as a decrease in incoming donations. As a result, and regretfully, we will not be taking new registrations until further notice. Please continue to visit this site, as we will post when new registration recommences at the soonest possible time. Based on our analysis, the projected time would be around January 2026.

Please know this decision was made under careful consideration with the best interest of our patrons and volunteers in mind. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to serving you soon.

If you need more food for your families, please consider one of the other pantries located in South Hillsborough County. Hopefully, one or more may be of help. Some of these pantries can only serve residents of certain towns, however, so check their boundaries before you go. Also, check when they are open, as these days and times change from time to time.

Calvary’s Angel’s Attic Community Cupboard at 1424 E. College Ave. in Ruskin (813-641-7790). Must live in Ruskin or Apollo Beach.

Beth-El Farmworker Ministry at 18240 U.S. 301 S. in Wimauma. Must live in South Hillsborough County.

Resurrection Catholic Church at 6819 Krycul Ave. in Riverview (813-677-2175). Must live in Brandon, Gibsonton or Riverview.

The Lord’s Lighthouse Ministry at 5801 Hickman St. in Wimauma (508-320-5520).

The Lord’s Lighthouse Ministry at 815 E. College Ave. in Ruskin (813-641-7100).

Nativity Catholic Church at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon (813-681-4608). Must live in zip code 33510, 33511 or 33594.

St. Stephen Catholic Church at 5049 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico (813-325-6440, 813-689-4900). Must live in South Brandon, South Valrico, Gibsonton or Riverview.

St. Anne’s Catholic Church at 106 11th Ave. NE in Ruskin (813-645-1714). No boundaries.

Or check out Feeding Tampa Bay at https://feedingtampabay.org/findfood for additional sources of food for yourself and your loved ones.