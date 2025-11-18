By Mylena C. Ferman

Since 2003, the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF) has dedicated itself to awarding every veteran with a comforting and healing quilt.

Most active and retired military personnel qualify for a Quilt of Valor (QOV) nomination. Nominee requirements include being either active duty or a veteran with an honorable or general discharge status who was touched by war.

Tammy Arnold, the Florida coordinator for QOVF, explained that being touched by war does not equate to boots on the ground. During her time in the Air Force, there were personnel the military sent overseas who never returned home.

“Even though we weren’t physically in Kuwait or Afghanistan, we were still touched by war,” she said.

While all veterans deserve to be honored, the QOVF does not award quilts posthumously. Part of its mission is to celebrate living veterans for their sacrifices. QOVF can hold award ceremonies privately in homes, nursing homes or public places, like Panera Bread.

“It’s really important for us to be able to award to the veteran and thank them for their service and give them a warm hug,” Arnold said.

Since its founding, the QOVF has expanded to over 700 groups across the United States and throughout U.S. military bases around the world.

Anyone can nominate a veteran and award a QOV. Individuals who want to make and award a quilt to their nominee must add a note in the nomination form stating that they are making the quilt.

One of the veterans recently awarded a QOV was retired Tech. Sgt. David McCullum. McCullum spent 20 years in the Air Force. During his tenure, he was deployed to various countries, including Germany, Japan and South Korea. He met his wife while deployed in Florida and, years later, had his daughter while deployed in Washington.

His wife nominated him and a close friend of his around two years ago. On November 2, McCullum received his QOV alongside three others.

“It’s definitely an honor to serve your country,” McCullum said, “and it’s nice when people recognize you for doing that.”

For more information about the QOVF or how to nominate someone, please visit www.qovf.org.