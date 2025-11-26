Step inside The Greatest Party On Earth — tickets are on sale now for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents The Greatest Show On Earth. Reimagined for a new generation, this larger-than-life production bursts back into Tampa for the launch of the national U.S. tour, playing at Benchmark International Arena from January 2-4, 2026, with new acts, jaw-dropping talent and the high-flying excitement that has defined The Greatest Show On Earth for more than 150 years.

The Greatest Show On Earth is back with a high-energy, music-driven experience with bold circus performances, unforgettable characters, and a nonstop party vibe. This new production moves at the speed of today’s world: fast-paced, dynamic and full of energy — bringing audiences closer than ever to the talent and heart that make The Greatest Show On Earth unforgettable. It’s an adrenaline-packed celebration of human talent where world-class athletes and performers from around the globe showcase extraordinary, jaw-dropping skills that make children of all ages feel like they’re part of The Greatest Party On Earth.

Music powers every moment of the tour with beat drops, live drumming, dance battles and DJ-led moments, driving the action from start to finish. The soundtrack features a blend of chart-topping pop hits and original Ringling fan-favorite songs. Complemented by a reimagined stage design featuring a massive LED screen and cameras that capture seemingly impossible angles to enhance the live performances, the show also spotlights fan reactions in real-time, transforming every seat in the arena into a front-row experience.

Before the first act even begins during the preshow, the all-new Ringling Hype Crew sets the tone by dancing and engaging the audience, turning the arena into an instant celebration. From the first beat to the final bow, the arena is instantly leveled up into a high-energy good time with laugh-out-loud, joy-filled experiences that prove The Greatest Show On Earth is more alive than ever.

The show is a celebration of global talent and never-before-seen acts brought live to audiences nationwide in their hometown. The Ringling cast features 65 performers from 17 countries, including Mongolia, Chile, Colombia, Ukraine, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and China, with many performers making their U.S. debut appearances.

This all-new production is highlighted by several new jaw-dropping acts and performers, including: Acro-Salsa Troupe (Colombia); Contortion (United States), a world-renowned contortionist; Acrobatic Bikes & Hoop Diving (China), a group of performers who create human pyramids; and Bailey the Robo Pup.

The shows will be held at 7 p.m. on January 2; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on January 3; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on January 4. Benchmark International Arena is located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa.

For tickets and more, visit www.ringling.com or www.ticketmaster.com.