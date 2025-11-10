Apollo Beach is gaining a brand-new holiday tradition this year as Salty Shamrock Irish Pub prepares to host the community’s first-ever Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 6.

The idea sparked earlier this fall when owners and event organizers sought a way to fill the void left by the longtime Apollo Beach Golf Cart Parade.

Wanting to keep the holiday spirit alive, Salty Shamrock teamed up with the chamber of commerce to create a new, family-friendly gathering in the heart of town. A 26-foot Christmas tree will be installed beside the restaurant’s outdoor tent along U.S. 41 — Apollo Beach’s main thoroughfare — offering a festive display for all who pass by.

“We’re a small community that loves giving back,” said event organizer Terri Sherman. “Our hope is that this tree brings us all together and keeps the holiday fun going here in Apollo Beach.”

The tree will be set in place on the Monday before Thanksgiving and officially illuminated at 7 p.m. on December 6. The celebration will fill the entire day, starting with breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and continuing with children’s activities, live entertainment and holiday-themed food and drink specials. The Fulcos, a popular band, will perform that evening.

Although a full parade is no longer possible, the Golf Cart Decorating Contest tradition will continue — this time being held in the back parking lot. Participants can still decorate their carts and hand out candy while families stroll through. Prizes for the top three most festive carts will be awarded at 8:15 p.m.

Throughout December, Salty Shamrock will feature a ‘winter wonderland’ photo backdrop and specialty holiday cocktails, making the venue a festive option for company or family gatherings. In the spirit of giving, the restaurant will also collect toys for four neighborhood charities serving local children during the holidays. Donation drive details will be shared on the Salty Shamrock website and Facebook page.

With planning happening in a short timeframe, organizers are currently seeking sponsors to help support the event.

Salty Shamrock, owned by Sean and Aine Rice, has quickly become a favorite local hotspot since opening in 2016. The authentic Irish tavern — known for its craft beer selection and the famous Finn McCool Challenge Burger — continues to grow its community involvement each year.

Salty Shamrock is located at 6186 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach. For more information or sponsor inquiries, visit https://saltyshamrock.net/, call 813-938-5282 or contact event coordinator Terri Sherman at terrisherman65@gmail.com.