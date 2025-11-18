Tennis For Fun is a free tennis clinic that creates an inclusive space for athletes with special needs. There, special needs athletes of all ages learn and flourish in the game of tennis, all while socializing with one another.

The program was founded in 2000 by Nathan Moore, a Jesuit High School student at the time. His vision was to create an activity where special needs athletes in the Tampa area could have a positive environment enjoying an activity.

Moore’s mother, Judy Moore, now oversees Tennis For Fun as the national director. The program, going into its 26th year, has expanded its presence to other cities across Florida, along with six additional states in the U.S.

“When you see the athletes, they get so excited about it and they love it. That just warms your heart,” said Judy Moore.

Tennis For Fun relies heavily on dedicated volunteers in the community, from high school students to seniors. The more volunteers the program has, the greater impact it has on the athletes.

“You don’t have to be a tennis pro to start the program. The main prerequisite is a positive attitude,” states its website, inviting volunteers regardless of their experience.

All locations are consistently looking for more volunteers, particularly the Brandon location. The Brandon location runs from November to April and is expected to have around 90 athletes for the upcoming season.

Judy explained, “You are not only enriching someone else’s life, it’s brightening your own life. You have a purpose, you are coming out and helping others. You are just out there catching the excitement of the athletes.”

More information about Tennis For Fun can be found on its website, http://tennisforfun.org/. Consider being a part of this program that empowers others. You never know the lasting impact you can have on someone else’s life.