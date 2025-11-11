Southeastern Electric Exchange, a nonprofit trade association in the utility sector, has awarded a scholarship grant to support students enrolled in the Electrical Line Worker Training Program at Hillsborough College (HC). This initiative is part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to workforce development and community investment.

The scholarship fund will provide financial assistance to eligible students pursuing careers in the high-demand field of electrical line work. With the growing need for skilled utility workers across Florida and the nation, this grant aims to remove financial barriers and empower students to complete their training and enter the workforce well-prepared and without debt.

“We are proud to partner with Hillsborough College to invest in the future of our workforce,” said Scott H. Smith, executive director of Southeastern Electric Exchange Inc. “Line workers are essential to maintaining our energy infrastructure, and this scholarship will help ensure that more individuals have access to the training they need to succeed in this critical field.”

Hillsborough College’s Electrical Line Worker Training Program offers hands-on instruction and safety training to prepare graduates for immediate employment opportunities with utility companies and contractors. The program has seen increasing enrollment as demand for line workers continues to rise.

“This scholarship grant provided by the Southeastern Electric Exchange will enable us to expand upon the great work we began two years ago when we developed the program in partnership with Tampa Electric,” said Ryan Buckthorpe, director of the Institute for Corporate Continuing Education at Hillsborough College. “It not only eases the financial burden but also reinforces the value of industry-relevant partnerships in building a skilled and resilient workforce.”

Students interested in applying for the scholarship or to learn more about HC’s Electrical Line Worker Program can visit www.tampatraining.com/electrical-line-worker/ for more information.

Hillsborough College serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

