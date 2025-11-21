By McKenzie Brown

After 16 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a technical sergeant in 2013, KeishaMarie Douglas expected the hardest part of her journey to be behind her. But stepping into civilian life turned out to be its own challenge. Even with all her experience, things felt different — quiet, confusing and honestly a little lonely. While looking for support, she noticed something surprising: There weren’t many spaces made specifically for veteran women going through the same thing.

“When I left the Air Force, I struggled to find my footing and a sense of belonging. Creating Veteran WingWomen gave me purpose again — it’s about connection, healing and making sure the strength and stories of veteran women are seen and celebrated, because connection isn’t just what I do, it’s the vitality of life,” Douglas said.

That moment of realization sparked the creation of the Veteran WingWomen Organization. It’s a community built to lift up, support and connect women veterans as they move from military life to their next chapter. With meetups around the Tampa Bay area and virtual events open to anyone, the group focuses on belonging and mental wellness. Each gathering offers a safe space for real conversations, shared experiences and personal growth — no judgment, just understanding.

As the organization works toward becoming an official nonprofit, Douglas continues to guide others with passion and purpose. She’s also a positive intelligence and executive leadership coach, helping people build confidence and clarity. On top of that, she earned her MBA from South University and a Bachelor of Applied Science in health care studies from Ashford University.

Her upcoming book, Navigating New Skies: Veteran WingWomen’s Guide to Civilian Life, expands her mission even further. It mixes practical advice with real, heartfelt stories to support women through the transition process.

One of the most popular parts of the community is the Coin Challenge, held on the first Sunday of every month at Voodoo Brewing Co. in Valrico. It isn’t just a meetup — it’s a space to swap stories, laugh, support each other and remember that no one has to figure life out alone.

Douglas continues reaching more women across the country by partnering with other veteran-focused organizations. Everything she does comes back to one belief: community matters. Every woman veteran deserves support, connection and the chance to rediscover her purpose.