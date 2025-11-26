By Logan Walz

A local FishHawk student has turned a simple hobby into a growing business that is gaining attention throughout the community. JB’s Cookies, a home-based cookie company, began as a summertime activity and quickly evolved into a small brand known for its creative flavors and high-quality homemade treats.

The business started when the young baker behind JB’s Cookies, Jayden Bailey, decided to make cookies for friends this past October. After tasting them, his friends encouraged him to begin selling the cookies because of how good they were. He began with small batches, and word spread quickly as customers enjoyed the unique flavors and soft, flavorful texture. As demand increased, he decided to make the operation official and launch JB’s Cookies.

Every cookie made by the business is created from scratch, and recipe development is a major part of what sets the company apart. The owner enjoys experimenting with toppings, mix-ins and textures to create flavors that stand out. Each cookie is designed with its own signature element, whether it is a gooey center, a crunchy topping or a blend of flavors that complement one another. Two of the most popular flavors are red velvet and s’mores. Red velvet holds a personal connection for the young baker, inspired by his mother’s homemade red velvet cakes. The s’mores cookie is another favorite and is crafted to taste like a classic roasted marshmallow treat.

Although the business has grown quickly, the owner explained that the team operates more like a group of friends learning together rather than traditional employees. They help with baking, deliveries and packaging while gaining hands-on experience in entrepreneurship. Cleanliness, food safety and professionalism remain a priority while keeping the work environment fun and collaborative.

JB’s Cookies has already participated in local pop-up events at sports complexes and continues to expand through deliveries, social media and online orders. The long-term vision for the business includes opening a storefront and possibly expanding beyond the local community. With strong customer support and an ambitious young founder, JB’s Cookies is working toward becoming a recognized name both locally and beyond.

To order and see what JB’s Cookies offers, visit www.jbscookiesco.com.