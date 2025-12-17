On January 10, 2026, a group of volunteers are coming together as a pickleball community to support one of our own — John Evensen.

John spent his adult life serving others as a dedicated police officer, and after years of service he fulfilled his dream of retiring and joined the Angel Foundation FL’s pickleball family as an avid and healthy player. Sadly, a medical complication led to two strokes, leaving John paralyzed from the waist down with significantly diminished eyesight. As you can imagine, his recovery and daily needs are tremendous. A family friend recently helped by enlarging his shower, but he still requires a specialized wheelchair, a lift system above his bed and assistance with ongoing medical expenses.

The Angel Foundation FL is hosting fundraising pickleball tournament, Paddles for a Purpose – Rally for John, not only to play the game that foundation members love but also to make a meaningful difference for John. In addition to players, the Angel Foundation FL is seeking donations and sponsorships to ensure the event’s success.

Donations and sponsorships for the Evensen family can be made through the Angel Foundation FL, and it will ensure all proceeds go directly to their support. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. The Angel Foundation FL is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, and your contribution is greatly appreciated.

The foundation also needs items for raffle baskets if you have anything you would like to donate.

The Paddles for a Purpose fundraiser will start at 8 a.m. and be held at High 5 Inc., located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. The cost is $55 per player.

For sponsorship opportunities, visit https://angelfoundationfl.networkforgood.com/events/92372. The deadline for sponsors to get their names on T-shirts is Wednesday, December 31.

For any questions regarding the tournament, sponsorships or donations, please contact Debbi Figlewski at 813-263-0932 or Michele Rudacille at 813-956-8098.