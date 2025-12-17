Osprey Observer advertising representative Melissa Hartmann has been with the Osprey for nine years. Hartmann celebrated her 60th birthday this past October and was celebrated by clients, friends and family for her dedication, friendship and love.

A very special part of Hartmann’s celebration was getting together with her mom, daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter for breakfast. Not many people can say they have five living generations. Fewer can say they have five living generations of women. And even fewer can be together.

Hartmann’s daughter, Whitney Laurion, started the generation birthday breakfast for Hartmann a few years ago. The generation breakfast for her 60th birthday this year was extra special because it was her great-granddaughter Alice Katherine’s first generation meeting.

“I always love breakfast with our generations, but this one was super special with Alice there. Alice was the perfect angel and was happily passed around to each generation to get some love,” Hartmann said.

Hartmann’s family is like every family. Busy schedules and living in different towns can make getting together regularly difficult. Despite that, they remain committed to showing up for each other whenever and however they can.

It’s hard for Hartmann to explain how grateful she is for her family.

“Family is very important to me. My family is the kind of family that is always there for you — whether it be a soccer game or you are in the hospital, we will always show up,” Hartmann said.

Hartmann’s five-generation breakfast wasn’t the first time five generations of moms in the family got together. They began taking five-generation pictures of the moms in her family in 1985, when her grandmother, Barbara Repko, was alive.

It’s impossible to measure the impact of dedication that began before that first photo in 1985. It extends beyond the women in the family to the men in the family, including Hartmann’s son, Mark, to all that Hartmann does to support our local community.