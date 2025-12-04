Busch Gardens Christmas Town

The holidays come to life at Busch Gardens Christmas Town, the park’s award-winning holiday event. Celebrate the year with holiday cheer and create merry memories for the whole family during this seasonal event, which is included with park admission. Guests can enjoy holiday traditions with a twist, including millions of sparkling lights throughout the park to holiday shows and visits with Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Busch Gardens Christmas Town runs daily now through January 5, 2026. Visit its website, https://buschgardens.com/, for more information.

Christmas In The Wild At ZooTampa

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at ZooTampa with the return of Christmas in the Wild, featuring one of Tampa Bay’s largest light displays, delectable holiday treats, amazing wildlife and new festive adventures. This year is bigger, better and brighter than ever with entertainment that the whole family can enjoy, including festive realms, holiday shows and a visit with Santa. Christmas in the Wild runs on selective nights from November through December. Visit https://zootampa.org/ for more information.

Winter Village In Tampa

Downtown Tampa’s favorite holiday tradition returns to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park for its 10th anniversary season. Winter Village, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning, will once again fill the waterfront with holiday cheer for all ages. The activation, packed with free, family-friendly fun, returns from Friday, November 21, through January 4, 2026, transforming the Tampa Riverwalk into a waterfront winter destination. Enjoy light shows, games and music — all free and open to everyone.

This year’s Winter Village in Tampa celebrates a decade of holiday magic with new attractions, expanded accessibility and a record number of local small businesses, making it the perfect destination to skate, shop and celebrate the spirit of the season.

A Victorian Christmas Stroll

The Henry B. Plant Museum in Tampa celebrates the warmth and spirit of an old-fashioned holiday with its Victorian Christmas Stroll. Allowing visitors a glimpse into the magic of Christmas past, this holiday experience is a wonderful way to celebrate all the season has to offer with a variety of delightful themes and displays in each exhibit room. Decorations include visitor favorites from past years as well as new marvels that are sure to amaze.

The Victorian Christmas Stroll will be available at the Henry B. Plant Museum, located at 401 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa, from Friday, November 28, through Wednesday, December 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Its website, www.plantmuseum.com, has more information.

Alafia Lighted Boat Parade

The FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club is proud to present the 41st annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade, a treasured holiday tradition that brings the community together for a night of festive lights, holiday cheer and waterfront celebration. This year’s parade will take place on Saturday, December 6, beginning at 4 p.m. with boats lighting up the Alafia River in a spectacular display of creativity and holiday spirit. The event continues until 7 p.m., featuring family-friendly activities, food, live entertainment and, of course, beautifully decorated boats competing for top honors.

Sounds Of The Season Concert

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, welcomes the Toast of Tampa and the Heralds of Harmony barbershop groups to its beautiful sanctuary for a 3 p.m. Christmas concert on Sunday, December 14.

Come hear voices raised in harmony to celebrate Christmas in the barbershop harmony style with the beautiful sounds of the Toast of Tampa Show Chorus and the Heralds of Harmony Barbershop Chorus. Under the direction of Tony DeRosa, the choruses will get you in the holiday spirit as they sing Sounds of the Season. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and are available at the Pages of Life Bookstore (Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.), at the Church Office (Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.) and on the church’s website (www.sccumc.com) under the “Events” tab.

Brandon Parade Of Lights

Christmas is a time of bringing people together, and that is exactly what the Brandon Parade of Lights will do on Saturday, December 13. The second annual parade is presented by Reed & Reed and organized by The Greater Brandon and Valrico/Fishhawk chambers of commerce. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run the length of Oakfield Drive, heading west from Parsons Avenue to Lakewood Drive.

To find out more about the event, visit https://brandonparadeoflights.com/ or check out the Brandon Parade of Lights Facebook page.

Church Street Christmas

Come celebrate the spirit of Christmas and enjoy the sights and sounds of this magical season at Church Street Christmas. All are invited to experience this free annual holiday event along Dade City’s historic Church Avenue, where carolers, choirs, dancers and musicians perform along luminaria-lit sidewalks and brilliantly decorated homes. The street closes to vehicular traffic from Sunday through Tuesday, December 21-23, 7-9 p.m.

For more information, visit its website at www.churchstreetchristmas.org.

Holiday Under The Stars

Come and see the Bloomingdale High School bands, orchestras and choirs perform holiday tunes while you enjoy some festive shopping opportunities. There will be vendors selling a variety of items, many perfect for gift-giving, as well a food trucks to keep you fueled throughout the evening. The performance and shopping event will take place on Thursday, December 11, starting at 6 p.m. (the performance will start at 6:30 p.m.) at the Bloomingdale High School Charlie Harris Stadium, located at 1700 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Winthrop Christmas Tree Lighting and Market

Winthrop Town Centre will celebrate its 24th annual Christmas tree lighting and holiday market on Friday, December 5, starting at 5 p.m. Along with the tree lighting, there will also be live performances, food and drinks, a children’s game area and a visit from Santa. Over 100 local vendors will provide a wide range of handmade crafts and other items for sale.

Classic Christmas At The Village Players

The Village Players theater has something truly special planned for the community this December. Its Classic Christmas show brings back everything you love about vintage holiday specials with sing-alongs, skits, comedy, carols, dancing, twinkling lights and festive decor. The show will run on select nights from Friday, December 5, through Saturday, December 20.

Performances will be held at the James McCabe Theater, located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico. Visit its website at https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/ to purchase tickets. Cozy up, sing loud and make Classic Christmas a part of your 2025 holiday traditions.

Apollo Beach Christmas Tree Lighting

Apollo Beach will be lighting its 25 ft. Christmas tree on Saturday, December 6, at 7 p.m. at the Salty Shamrock, located at 6186 U.S. 41 N. in Apollo Beach. The event will have something for the whole family to enjoy including photos with Santa, hot cocoa, cookies and holiday cocktails. There will also be a live performance by The Fulcos from 7-10 p.m.

Winter Wonderland

Fashionista Florida will be presenting its Winter Wonderland Market on Saturday, December 6, at Center Place, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. There will be a wide selection of vendors providing items, including plants, baked goods, jewelry, clothing, art and much more. Food trucks will also be in attendance.

The market will run from 9:30 a.m. until 2:15 a.m.

Christmas Lane In Plant City

Christmas Lane is returning to Plant City. Over 2,000 volunteer hours have prepared this winter wonderland full of the magic of Christmas at every turn. With more than 1.5 million lights adorning over 200 Christmas trees that range from 4-40 ft. tall, the displays are sure to delight. Make sure that you visit and write your letters to Santa, as well as decorate ornaments and have your face painted.

Christmas Lane is open from 6-10 p.m. from Friday, November 28, through Wednesday, December 24, at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, located at 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City. Additional information can be found on its website at https://christmaslane.com/.

Festival Of Lights And Santa’s Village

Your hometown holiday festival returns in 2025 with more lights, new entertainment and the gift of family fun. From Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 28, Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover, will dazzle families with more than 1 million lights along its expanded 2-mile drive, which includes the new Santa’s Winter Wonderland area. Santa’s Village is packed with holiday-themed rides, a market, craft stations, camel rides and more, providing endless fun.

Visit its website at www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com for more information.

YuleTides At The Florida Aquarium

The Florida Aquarium invites guests to dive into the magic of the holidays as YuleTides presented by GEICO returns from Friday, November 28, through January 4, 2026 (closed Christmas Day). This immersive holiday celebration transforms the aquarium into a dazzling coastal winter wonderland where twinkling lights, festive decor and seaside Santa visits bring the spirit of the season to life.

“There’s a calm, joyful energy that fills the aquarium during YuleTides,” said Pete Colangelo, vice president of experience design and planning at The Florida Aquarium. “It’s a chance to slow down, take in the lights and enjoy the season in a setting unlike anywhere else in Tampa Bay. Even in its second year, YuleTides is quickly becoming a favorite holiday tradition, an experience that brings people together and captures the spirit of the season.”

For more information, visit www.flaquarium.org.

Glazer Children’s Museum Gingerbread Village

Tampa’s favorite holiday tradition is back and more creative than ever! This holiday season, families can head to Glazer Children’s Museum for the eighth annual Gingerbread Village, a festive, hands-on experience that swaps frosting and candy for imagination and craft supplies.

Running now through January 5, 2026, this whimsical workshop takes place inside the museum’s Make Space and is included with admission. Kids and their grown-ups can design and build their very own ‘gingerbread’ houses using recycled materials like cardboard boxes, bottle caps, pipe cleaners and leftover Gasparilla beads. Once finished, families can choose to display their creations in the museum’s growing village or take them home as sweet souvenirs.

Santa’s Wonderland Festival

Welcome to Santa’s Wonderland Festival at the Wimauma Convention Center, located at 5408 SR 674 in Wimauma, the ultimate holiday experience for the whole family! It takes place from Friday through Sunday, December 12-14.

You will not want to miss this event. There will be something for everyone of all ages. As you step into the festival, you’ll be greeted by a magical winter wonderland, complete with synthetic snow falling gently throughout, giving it the ultimate festive feel.

Capture magical moments with complimentary pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus, the elves and the Grinch. Once inside, you’ll be entertained by live performances featuring local celebrities. Explore Elf Town Inflatable Land with an amazing Santa’s inflatable workshop, where live performers bring magic to life. Enjoy real carnival rides and games that add to the fun. There’s also a free petting zoo with all kinds of live animals, amazing food vendors and a variety of handmade crafts and woodworking to browse and purchase that special holiday gift. It’s the perfect festive outing for everyone. Proceeds from this event benefit Kittie Corral, an animal rescue.