Kimberly Tyson, DVM, a lifelong Brandon resident, veterinarian and devoted community leader, has donated $10,000 to Rotary’s Camp Florida, a nonprofit camp serving children and adults with special needs. The donation was made in Riverview and represents one of the largest individual contributions to the camp this year.

Dr. Tyson was born and raised in Brandon and has remained deeply rooted in the community for over 20 years. She is a USF undergraduate alumna and a University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine graduate, and now she serves as the medical director of Paisley Paws Veterinary Clinic. She joined the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club in 2008 and has served as secretary, service chair and president, and she has chaired or co-chaired many community service committees.

The decision to make this gift began when Dr. Tyson volunteered at a Rotary work project on the camp’s Brandon campus. There, she gained firsthand knowledge about the costly year-round operations and maintenance that are required to keep the facility safe, accessible and fully functional for campers with a wide spectrum of disabilities.

“I didn’t realize how large the operations and maintenance needs truly were,” Dr. Tyson said. “Once I understood the scale, I knew I needed to make a meaningful contribution. Rotary’s Camp Florida gives children the chance to be outdoors, to belong and to simply have fun in a space designed for their abilities. That experience is priceless.”

Her gift is part of a much greater philanthropic vision. After realizing how many nonprofits scramble for reliable funding, Dr. Tyson created The Hummingbird Foundation — a platform she founded to support a broader scope of charitable organizations in the community. Through the foundation and her veterinary practice alike, she has been a great supporter of animal welfare. Paisley Paws regularly teams up with rescue groups and helps other hospitals invest in community-based animal health efforts.

For Dr. Tyson, Rotary’s Camp Florida remains a core cause. As a Rotarian, she believes strongly in ensuring that club dollars and member support return to the community in visible, meaningful ways.

“Donors and volunteers are most powerful when they unite behind a shared mission,” she said. “This camp embodies that mission — providing a place where every camper, regardless of their challenges, gets to participate and feel included.”

About Rotary’s Camp Florida

Rotary’s Camp Florida is a 21-acre, fully accessible, ACA-accredited camp serving children and adults with disabilities. Situated in Brandon, the camp partners with nonprofit organizations across the state, offering barrier-free outdoor experiences, adaptive facilities and programs promoting independence, friendship and inclusion. For more information regarding donations or volunteer opportunities, please visit https://rotaryscampflorida.org/.