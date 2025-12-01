If improving your property with a fence is on your wish list this holiday season, then give Stand Strong Fencing a call.

Owned by FishHawk resident Yesuah Bell, Stand Strong Fencing of Riverview opened in June and offers a wide variety of commercial and residential fencing options from installation to repair.

“From day one, our goal has been simple, to beautify the neighborhood one fence at a time,” said Bell. “We’re raising our family in the same neighborhoods where we build fences every day. It’s incredibly rewarding to drive by and see the work we’ve done helping families feel safe, proud and more connected to their homes.”

Part of a nationally backed brand, Stand Strong offers customers the best of both worlds, high-quality materials, professional standards and the personal touch of a small local business that truly cares.

Fence styles include aluminum, chain link, steel, wrought iron and wood, but Bell feels that for residential properties, the vinyl and wood privacy fences are the most popular.

“Homeowners love the way vinyl gives them a beautiful, clean look without the hassle of constant maintenance, and many HOAs here appreciate the uniformity and durability of vinyl,” he explained, adding that for commercial clients, the business installs everything from chainlink security fences for storage yards to aluminum or ornamental steel fences for retail or office properties, tailoring to both brand aesthetic and functional security.

One of the things that sets the business apart is the lifetime workmanship warranty.

“We treat each fence like a statement piece for the property, not just a boundary,” said Bell. “And locally, since we live and work in the same communities our clients do, we understand things like HOA guidelines, local permitting in Hillsborough County and what the look needs to be for FishHawk, Waterset, etc. We’re not just installing fences; we’re helping people enhance their property and invest in lasting quality.”

Stand Strong is excited to be part of the community, sponsoring local schools and charities like the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and Habitat for Humanity.

“At the end of the day, Stand Strong Fencing isn’t just about building fences; it’s about building trust, relationships and pride in our community,” said Bell. “Every project we complete represents a family, a business or a neighbor who trusted us, and that means a lot. We’re proud to stand behind our work and proud to help make our community a little more beautiful and secure, one fence at a time.”

Visit www.standstrongfencing.com/riverview-fl or call 813-773-8209.