St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview earned a top grade for the 12th consecutive time in ratings from a national not-for-profit organization that promotes patient safety. St. Joseph’s Hospital-South received an A grade in the Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2025 Hospital Safety Grades released on November 13. St. Joseph’s Hospital-South also earned an A in grades dating back to the Spring 2020 grades.

The Leapfrog Group collects and analyzes data about infections, accidents, injuries and errors at nearly 3,000 general hospitals nationally; assigns them letter grades from A to F; and releases those grades publicly in the spring and fall of each year.

The 12 consecutive A grades have earned Leapfrog’s elite ‘Straight A’ status for St. Joseph’s Hospital-South. The Straight A status is earned after receiving an A grade for five or more consecutive grading periods. St. Joseph’s Hospital-South has more than doubled that with 12 straight A grades.

“It is truly a privilege to be recognized with the highest grade for the 12th consecutive time by this national organization,” said St. Joseph’s Hospital-South President Patrick Downes. “This remarkable achievement reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our steadfast dedication to delivering the safest and highest quality care for every patient, every day.”

In addition, only one in eight hospitals nationally maintains A grades for more than two years in a row, and St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is currently on a streak of six years in a row.

Other BayCare hospitals earning an A in the 2025 fall grades were BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel, Bartow Regional Medical Center, Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in New Port Richey, St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, St. Joseph’s Hospital-North in Lutz and Winter Haven Hospital.

“BayCare’s outstanding Fall 2025 Leapfrog Safety Grades reflect our daily commitment to protect patients and deliver the highest standards of care,” said Dr. Laura Arline, BayCare’s chief quality officer. “This achievement demonstrates what’s possible when every team member, physician and advanced practice provider takes ownership of safety and is a testament to our shared focus on ZERO HARM.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a composite score that is comprised of the following:

More than 30 national performance measures collected and reported publicly by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

Information gathered from other supplemental data sources.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, injuries and infections that can lead to harm or even death. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.