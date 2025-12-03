The holidays shine brighter than ever at Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights & Santa’s Village, lighting up the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds with more than 1 million lights from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 28. New this year in the 2-mile drive-through experience, the Santa’s Winter Woodlands display that shines with an extra 5,000 lights, while returning favorites like the whimsical Under the Sea display and the swashbuckling Pirates of Tampa bring the magic back bigger than ever.

Surprises await in Santa’s Village, including Tiny the Tanker, a bubble-blowing, talking mini fire engine, rolling through the village to delight children. From The Strong and Amazing aerial show to the toe-tapping Dennis Lee and Ridge Country Band, festive performances fill the air with holiday cheer. Tickets are on sale now for the hometown holiday festival.

Due to overwhelming popularity, there will be two Paws & Claus Nights, one on Thursday, December 4, and the other on Thursday, December 11. Guests can bring their well-behaved dogs and cats on a leash to join in the festive fun. For a $10 donation to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, guests can receive a complimentary printed photo of their furry friends with Santa. On Thursday, December 18, Heroes Night salutes our community’s heroes by offering active and retired military, police, fire and first responders a discounted admission of $15 per car.

Families will love visiting Santa, crafting in Santa’s Workshop and exploring children’s games. Seasonal fun continues with Santa’s Barnyard, camel rides, holiday-themed rides, movies and firepits for making s’mores. The holiday market and Hometown Hillsborough Historical Village round out the experience with shopping, history and festive cheer.

Tickets are $25 per car on drive-through-only nights and $30 per car on nights when Santa’s Village is open. The season pass is available for $75 per person. Tickets and season passes are on sale now. For more information and the schedule, visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com/events/festival-of-lights.