The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl has announced that the Memphis Tigers (8-4), representing the American Conference, and the NC State Wolfpack (7-5) from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) have accepted invitations to compete in this year’s game. The 17th edition of the bowl game presented by the United States Air Force will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, on Friday, December 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

“We’re excited to return to Raymond James Stadium as the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl continues to grow in impact each year,” said Executive Director Scott Glaser. “With the Memphis Tigers and NC State Wolfpack set to bring their passionate fan bases and competitive spirit to Tampa, we look forward to delivering another unforgettable bowl experience for the community, student-athletes and fans on Friday, December 19.”

The Memphis Tigers secured their bowl berth following a strong campaign that showcased one of the AAC’s most dynamic offenses and a resilient defensive unit, reinforcing the Tigers’ stature on the national stage. This postseason trip, after an 8-4 season, extends Memphis’ streak of bowl appearances and offers an opportunity to cap the season with another statement performance for Tiger Nation. Their appearance marks a notable return to the Gasparilla Bowl, where they competed in the inaugural game against USF in 2008.

The Wolfpack earned its spot in the 2025 Gasparilla Bowl after a hard-fought season that demonstrated NC State’s trademark resilience and competitive fire within the ACC. With a finish of 7-5 this year, the Wolfpack is bringing a veteran roster and a balanced attack to Tampa, ready to challenge one of the country’s most consistent bowl showings. This game marks a return to the Gasparilla Bowl for NC State — the program previously appeared in the 2014, defeating UCF 34-27 — and the Wolfpack is eager to add another memorable chapter to their postseason legacy.

Tickets for the 2025 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com. College football fans who want to catch all of the action with their favorite krewe of 10 or more people can purchase discounted group ticket packages by calling 813-301-6900. The Memphis Tigers represent the 2025 Gasparilla Bowl’s visiting team and will be on the west sideline of Raymond James Stadium. The NC State Wolfpack will be the visiting team located on the east sideline.

The Gasparilla Bowl is one of 17 college football bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. For more information on this year’s bowl game and the bowl week events, please visit www.gasparillabowl.com or follow along on social media at @GasparillaBowl.

