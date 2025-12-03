The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, December 19, at 3:30 p.m. Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN and will feature two teams selected from a diverse pool, including the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and American Athletic Conference (AAC).

Last year’s Gasparilla Bowl showcased a dominant performance by the Florida Gators, who defeated the Tulane Green Wave 33-8. Freshman quarterback D.J. Lagway earned MVP honors after throwing for a bowl-record 305 yards, while the Gators’ defense held Tulane to 194 total yards, the fewest in Gasparilla Bowl history. The victory marked Florida’s first bowl win since 2019 and capped off a four-game winning streak to end the season.

“Each year, the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl continues to grow in stature and impact, and we couldn’t be more excited to return to Raymond James Stadium this December,” said Scott Glaser, executive director of the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl and ESPN Events. “We’re proud of the tradition we’ve built and look forward to delivering another memorable bowl experience for the Tampa Bay community, student-athletes, fans and viewers across the country.”

Union Home Mortgage, a nationally recognized mortgage banking company, has been a dedicated supporter of the Gasparilla Bowl. Their ongoing partnership plays a crucial role in enhancing the event’s outreach and impact.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the Gasparilla Bowl for another exciting year,” said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “This game has become a meaningful tradition for our company, our partners and the incredible Tampa Bay community. We’ve built a strong history with this bowl, and we’re honored to help shine a national spotlight on a game that delivers unforgettable moments both on and off the field.”

As the 2025 college football season approaches, anticipation builds for another exciting matchup in Tampa. The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl continues to provide a platform for standout performances and unforgettable moments, solidifying its place in the postseason landscape. With the game occurring just before Christmas, local businesses and fan groups have a unique opportunity to host holiday parties or family gatherings, including pregame tailgates and stadium seating options.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl ticket information will be announced later this fall. Additional game information is available at www.gasparillabowl.com.