Voodoo Brewing Co. Valrico marked its one-year anniversary by presenting a $10,000 donation to its 2025 charity partner, Small But Mighty Heroes, during a celebration held on December 7.

The donation capped a weekend of anniversary events held from December 5-7 at the brewery’s Valrico location at 3434 E. SR 60.

Owner Chris Ciulla announced the donation during the event, noting that the funds were raised through multiple fundraising events with support from the brewery’s Founders Club and the chamber of commerce.

“We managed to raise a little over $9,000 for the year that we rounded up to $10,000 to give to Small But Mighty, and it comes from our Voodoo Valrico Founders Club fund. Our Founders Club helped us out with this, and we’ve had a lot of support from the chamber of commerce, so I’d like to say thank you, our community, for supporting us and supporting Small But Mighty Heroes,” he said.

“Overall, we’ve done about $20,000 for various charities. We support Durant High School, we’ve donated a lot of food this year and we’ve done a lot of events for the community as well,” Ciulla said.

Small But Mighty Heroes founder Tina Downing addressed attendees and highlighted the organization’s mission.

“All of you guys have helped to make this possible for organizations, and the community is a huge part of what we do. We provide tailored support for children battling cancer, their siblings and their parents,” Downing said.

She also referenced holiday-related initiatives supported through the organization.

“The toy drive that we are having here as well, those toys will go to help make their Christmas special,” she said.

The toy drive will be held on Saturday, December 20, and be sponsored by several local area businesses.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were also on-site during the celebration, posing for photos with attendees.

Ciulla was then joined by Cindy Tilley of Forgotten Angels to announce the organization as Voodoo Brewing Co. Valrico’s charity partner for 2026.

“I chose [Forgotten Angels] because they’re really giving people and because they also give a lot back to the community. We’re going to host a lot of events here for them this year, so follow the Facebook page. If you want to be part of the giving, come show up at these events,” he said. “Community involvement is one of the core principles of WeCulture, the philosophy behind Voodoo Brewing. We strive to be a point of light in the community, … a place for gathering, … a place where people can do good things for their community.”