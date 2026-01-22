A Kid’s Place’s Fostering Hope Gala

This Valentine’s Day, skip the ordinary and be part of something truly special by supporting the children of A Kid’s Place. The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club in St. Petersburg will provide an elegant backdrop where guests can look forward to an inspiring evening program featuring speakers with heartwarming stories, those whose lives have been touched by A Kid’s Place. There will be live and silent auctions, delicious food and cocktails as well as dancing and other activities to enjoy. Your presence helps ensure that every child at A Kid’s Place receives the love, care and stability that they deserve.

Celebrate love in action and reserve your seats today at https://bit.ly/AKP2026Gala.

Big Trucks. Big Smiles. Big Fun! Touch-A-Truck Is Rolling In!

Join in for Touch-A-Truck on Saturday, January 24, from 1-4 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Kids can explore trucks, meet community servicemen and women, play transportation-themed games, create crafts, enjoy hot chocolate, and earn prizes. The event will be fun for the whole family — friends and community welcome.

St. Andrew’s is grateful for its community partners for the Touch-A-Truck event: HCA Florida Healthcare, the Hillsborough County Fire Department, Hillsborough County Waste Reduction and Recycling, Coast Guard Auxiliary Unit, Adcock Cranes, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department and The Green Table on Tour food truck. For more details on events happening at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, visit its website at www.saumc.net.

Life Story Writing Returns To Bloomingdale Regional Public Library

Some of us want to leave a legacy for the next generation or just seek clarity in our own lives. Maybe you are interested in publishing your own books, but it never seems to get started. Whatever your reason, come join in for a free 10-week life story writing course beginning Friday, January 30, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Space is limited, so registration is required. Contact Val Perry at vperry650@msn.com for more information or to register.

Learn To Play Bridge

The Duplicate Bridge Association of Sun City Center is proud to announce that Kathy Smith, a Life Master bridge player and an American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) game director, is offering a series of classes of duplicate bridge for beginners, dubbed Easybridge. Classes are scheduled for Thursday, January 29, from 1-4 p.m. for 15 consecutive weeks in the Horizon Room in the Atrium Building, located at 947 N. Course Lane in Sun City Center. The first four weeks are complementary. The remaining classes are $4 for Sun City Center residents and $5 for non-SCC applicants. The classes are structured for a supportive and friendly environment. Sample dealer hands will be available to apply lessons learned.

Registration is taken at kathjosmith@gmail.com.





HCA Florida Brandon Hospital’s First Baby Of The Year Born

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is thrilled to announce the arrival of its first baby born in the new year. Baby Jack Theodore Gariepy made his debut at 1:11 a.m. on January 1, weighing 8 pounds and measuring 21 inches long.

Jack’s birth is extra special because his proud parents, Kristen and Patrick Gariepy, are both dedicated nurses at Brandon Hospital. Kristen serves as an ICU nurse, while Patrick is the ICU clinical educator. Jack is their first child, and the entire hospital family is overjoyed to welcome this beautiful baby boy into the world (and the hospital family).

Mission BBQ Delivers Food To Liberty Manor For Veterans

Team Mission BBQ of Brandon, under the direction of Bonnie Kurtis and her dedicated team, delivered a meal for all 68 residents at Liberty Manor for Veterans to express their support for our military personnel. It’s truly great to recognize organizations that give back to our community.

Mission BBQ Brandon is located at 1504 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Visit its website at https://mission-bbq.com/ for more information.