For 24 years, the Osprey Observer has built its reputation on a simple but powerful mission: to tell the positive, hometown stories that matter most to local families, businesses and neighborhoods. Now, that mission is growing.

This month, the Osprey Observer announced its expansion into SouthShore with the launch of a brand-new local edition, bringing its community-focused journalism to one of the fastest-growing areas of the region. The new SouthShore edition will spotlight local schools, small businesses, nonprofits, civic leaders and everyday residents whose stories often go untold.

Founded in 2001, the Osprey Observer began as a small, community-centered publication dedicated to celebrating what makes local towns unique. Over more than two decades, it has grown steadily, earning the trust of readers by focusing on solutions, successes and the people working to make their communities better. While many news outlets have shifted toward national headlines and negative coverage, the Observer has remained committed to uplifting, hyperlocal news.

“Communities deserve a newspaper that reflects their heart,” said the publication’s leadership. “SouthShore is full of incredible stories, and we’re excited to give them a platform.”

The SouthShore edition will follow the same proven model that has sustained the Osprey Observer for nearly a quarter century: free distribution, locally written content and strong partnerships with area businesses and organizations. Readers can expect coverage of school achievements, youth sports, local events, new developments and profiles of residents making a difference.

Local leaders and business owners have welcomed the expansion, noting the importance of a trusted hometown paper as the area continues to grow. With new neighborhoods, schools and small businesses emerging across SouthShore, the need for a unifying community voice has never been greater.

The Osprey Observer’s longevity in an ever-changing media landscape speaks to its relevance and reliability. For 24 years, it has been a staple on kitchen tables and in local shops, connecting neighbors through shared stories and common pride.

As the SouthShore edition launches, the Osprey Observer is not just expanding its footprint — it is reaffirming its commitment to positive, community-driven journalism. In a time when good news can be hard to find, the paper continues to prove that hometown stories still matter.

To submit a story idea for a future edition, email editor@osrpeyobserver.com or visit www.ospreyobserver.com.