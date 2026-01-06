By Olivia Clark

What started as a creative way to furnish an apartment on a tight budget has grown into a local business helping Tampa Bay residents score brand-name merchandise at a fraction of the price.

ATX Auctions Tampa, located at 5401 E. Henry Ave., Unit B, in Tampa, offers weekly online auctions featuring box-damaged merchandise from major retailers, such as Amazon and Costco. Each auction begins at $5 and runs entirely online, with items available for local pickup only.

“We were customers ourselves before becoming owners,” said Hannah Berry, co-owner of ATX Auctions Tampa. “We furnished our apartment on a low budget, and it was a fun way to shop.”

The Tampa location opened in January 2023 after Berry and co-owner Justys Keckler decided to relocate from Utah and open a business of their own. With no prior ties to the area, they moved to Tampa to launch the operation.

“ATX Corporate told us we could pick a spot, and they would put us there,” Berry said. “We sold everything, made the three day trip and lived in the warehouse for the first couple of months while we got things going.”

Keckler’s brothers are also involved in running the Tampa operation, helping manage day-to-day responsibilities as the business continues to grow.

ATX Auctions Tampa features a rotating inventory of household goods, furniture, bedding and home decor. Many items are brand-new, with the only issue being damaged packaging.

“The only thing wrong with most items is the condition of the box,” Berry said. “It may have been dinged by a forklift, or the packaging isn’t pretty anymore, so customers won’t pay full price. That’s where we come in.”

Each item is inspected before being listed online, with condition details clearly shown in listing photos. Berry said transparency and customer trust are central to the business model.

“If something isn’t listed correctly and we made a mistake, we will make it right,” Berry said.

ATX Auctions Tampa does not offer shipping, a choice Berry said helps the business maintain its local focus.

“We wanted to give back to the community that has given us this business,” Berry said. “The face-to-face interactions remind us what’s important.”

For more information, visit www.atxauctionstampa.com or follow ATX Auctions Tampa on Facebook.