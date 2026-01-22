Local Assistant Helps Seniors Stay Independent

Kathy Bass, owner of Helping Hands Assistant LLC, is a personal assistant dedicated to helping individuals and businesses stay organized, efficient and stress-free. With years of experience in supporting private clients and companies of all sizes, she has built a reputation as the ‘go-to gal’ for making life run a little smoother.

Her specialty is supporting seniors, providing the extra set of hands they need to maintain independence and peace of mind. Whether it’s accompanying clients to appointments, running errands, organizing their homes or assisting with day-to-day tasks that have become challenging, she offers dependable, personalized help with a warm, patient approach.

For more information or to schedule assistance, please contact Bass at 863-409-9890 or kathy75cole05@verizon.net.

David Weekley Opens New Model Home In Coaster Community

David Weekley Homes, one of the largest privately held national home builders, has opened a new model home, The Gilbert, in the Palmetto community of Coasterra. The 1-story model home showcases 3,031 square feet with four bedrooms, three full baths, a three-car garage, a study, a TV room and a super shower in the owner’s retreat bath. Located at 7747 Ocean Spray Trail, the model home is open daily for tours.

Homeowners in Coasterra can enjoy access to an amenity center bordering the 60-acre lake, a resort-style pool, a cabana and splash pad, a fitness deck, a jogging trail, pickleball courts, nature trails, a lake with a dock and canoe launch, a lakeside pavilion and bar, a social lounge, a fire pit, a lake house, sports fields, a playground and a dog park. The community is also convenient to downtown Tampa, Sarasota and St. Petersburg. Students attend School District of Manatee County schools.

For more information about David Weekley Homes in Coasterra, contact 941-306-4384 or visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

The National Notary Coalition Launches Nationwide Organization

The National Notary Coalition (NNC) has officially launched as a nationwide organization dedicated to strengthening, unifying and advocating for independent notaries across the United States. Founded by Tye Brown, founder and CEO, the coalition aims to elevate professional standards, promote ethical practices and provide a unified voice for notaries in an evolving regulatory environment. The NNC’s launch is supported by a strategic partnership with Keeler Notary & Fingerprinting, a veteran-owned small business based in Valrico, illustrating how local leadership can drive national impact within the notary profession.

“The notary profession is essential to public trust and fraud prevention, yet independent notaries have lacked cohesive representation,” Brown said. “The National Notary Coalition was created to address that gap and support notaries nationwide.”

More information on Keeler Notary & Fingerprinting can be found on its website at www.tampabaysigning.com or by calling 816-372-5220.

Brandon Family Physician Receives Honorary Degree from National Medical Association

The Florida Academy of Family Physicians announced that Brunilda Nazario, MD, FAAFP of Brandon, achieved the Degree of Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), the national medical association representing nearly 127,600 family physicians, residents and medical students.

Established in 1971, the AAFP Degree of Fellow recognizes family physicians who have distinguished themselves through service to family medicine and ongoing professional development.

The criteria for receiving the AAFP Degree of Fellow consist of a minimum of six years of membership in the organization, extensive continuing medical education, participation in public service programs outside medical practice, conducting original research and serving as a teacher in family medicine.

DELIGHT — Women Of Hope Conference

Take delight in the Lord — and discover the joy of resting in His presence. Join with New Hope Church’s Women of Hope for DELIGHT, the 2026 Women of Hope Conference, at the church on Saturday, February 21, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

This one-day gathering brings women together from across the church and community for worship, encouragement and connection. Experience powerful teaching, heartfelt worship and inspiring breakout sessions designed to help you deepen your faith and rediscover joy in every season. Tickets include a conference T-shirt and lunch.

New Hope Church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. Register at https://delightwomensconference.rsvpify.com/.