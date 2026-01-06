The Florida State Fair is preparing to shine brighter than ever in 2026 as it celebrates America’s 250th birthday with a patriotic theme, festive entertainment and a limited-time advance ticket deal.

Fair officials announced this week that the 2026 Florida State Fair will be themed “America’s Sunniest Celebration,” a tribute to 250 years of American history infused with Florida flair. The annual 12-day event will take place from Thursday, February 5, through Monday, February 16, at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, running through Presidents’ Day.

Billed as part of the nationwide America250 celebration, the 2026 fair is being promoted as a milestone event filled with classic fair traditions, deep-fried favorites, dazzling fireworks, live entertainment and agricultural showcases, alongside special nods to the nation’s past.

“Celebrating 250 years of America is something truly special, and we’re excited to mark the occasion with a fair that honors both our nation’s history and Florida’s unique roots,” said Cheryl Flood, chief executive officer of the Florida State Fair. “‘America’s Sunniest Celebration’ is more than just a theme, it’s a chance to bring people together, shine a light on our state’s rich agricultural traditions and create new memories with family and friends. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the fairgrounds for a celebration that’s as bright as Florida itself.”

Looking ahead, officials said the 2026 fair will feature agricultural events and exhibits, a journey through time at the fair’s living history museum, and a mix of classic and new fan-favorite foods.

Tickets can only be purchased online through the Florida State Fair website, https://floridastatefair.com/.