First 2026 Baby At Riverview’s St. Joseph’s Hospital-South

Congratulations to Riverview’s Jennifer Tavarez Torres and Robbie Torres, parents of the first baby born at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in 2026. This is baby boy Enzo, who arrived in our world at 12:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day, a mere 15 minutes after the New Year’s ball dropped. Enzo weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

The South Bay Genealogical Society meeting will be at the South Hillsborough Elks Lodge No. 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there is an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. Following the luncheon at 1 p.m., the guest speaker will be Lori Coffey. Coffey’s presentation is ‘Three Fer!’ Coffey will present three 20-minute programs: Ancestry Fixes, Revolution in the South and Tech Tips for Genealogy.

The cost is $18 per person for the luncheon and presentation. For reservations and meal choices, call Vicki at 360-608-1647.

Bank OZK Makes Donation To Enterprising Latinas

Bank OZK is proud to announce a $5,000 donation was made to Enterprising Latinas, a nonprofit organization serving women entrepreneurs in Wimauma and surrounding communities. The contribution supports Enterprising Latinas’ mission to create pathways of opportunity for Latinas in Tampa Bay.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and organizations like Enterprising Latinas play a vital role in helping entrepreneurs turn ideas into thriving enterprises,” said Michele Maynard, Bank OZK vice president and business development officer. “We are honored to support their work and the positive impact they make in the community.”

Bank OZK is one of the top-performing financial institutions in the country, and this donation reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to community investment and economic development in the markets it serves. By partnering with local organizations, Bank OZK continues to support financial empowerment and opportunities for individuals and businesses throughout the region.

East Bay Bucs Youth Football And Cheerleader Registration

East Bay Buccaneers Youth Football and Cheerleading is looking for spirited, energetic athletes to join its Bucs football/cheer teams.

Whether you’ve cheered before or you’re brand-new to the sport, this is your season to shine.

The East Bay Buccaneers Youth Football and Cheerleading League Inc. is a Florida nonprofit organization that sponsors youth cheerleading for ages 5-15 and full contact football teams for ages 5-14. Its goal is to give all children the opportunity to develop sportsmanship, skills and friendship.

For more information, visit www.eastbaybucs.org or follow on Facebook at ‘East Bay Buccaneers Youth Football and Cheerleading’ or Instagram @ebbucs.

DELIGHT — Women Of Hope Conference

Take delight in the Lord — and discover the joy of resting in His presence. Join with New Hope Church’s Women of Hope for DELIGHT, the 2026 Women of Hope Conference, at the church on Saturday, February 21, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

This one-day gathering brings women together from across the church and community for worship, encouragement and connection. Experience powerful teaching, heartfelt worship and inspiring breakout sessions designed to help you deepen your faith and rediscover joy in every season. Tickets include a conference T-shirt and lunch.

New Hope Church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. Register at https://delightwomensconference.rsvpify.com/.