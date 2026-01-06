By Logan Walz

The High 5 Holiday Talent Show took place in December 2025, offering an evening focused on creativity, confidence, and community. The event provided members in the TRIDENT (Training and Recreation for the Intellectually Disabled Enhancing their Natural Talents) special needs program and clients from Livingstone Academies Transition Program the opportunity to showcase their talents in a supportive and inclusive setting.

This year marked the first time the talent show was held offsite at The Regent. Hosting the event at a public venue allowed for a larger audience and a stage setting for participants to perform in front of family, friends, and community members.

“This was the first year for the High 5 Holiday Talent Show, and it was also our first time hosting it offsite,” Patrick Skidmore said.

The event was not structured as a competition, and no official winners were named. Instead, the focus remained on participation and celebration, emphasizing the talents and individuality of each performer.

Participants dressed in outfits inspired by various decades, adding a creative element to the evening. Performances included singing and stage acts that highlighted personal expression and confidence.

Guests also had the opportunity to browse crafts and handmade items created by program participants. Although the event was not intended as a fundraiser, a few hundred dollars were raised through craft sales and donations. The proceeds will help support future activities and programming.

Organizers said the success of the inaugural event has set the foundation for future talent shows. The High 5 Holiday Talent Show is planned to take place annually each December, and the details regarding next year’s event.

TRIDENT focuses on three main areas: active recreation, proper socialization / interpersonal skills, and independent life skills. We aim to provide an enriching environment where our members can continue to learn and perfect their interpersonal and life skills, create bonding social relationships with their peers and benefit from organized activities, games and sports to lead a more active lifestyle.

The program is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. Brandon. Call 813-689-0908 or visit https://high5inc.org/trident-2/.