Parents across Tampa can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, January 24 — all in one room. The Tampa School Choice Safari starts at 10 a.m. at the Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park, and more than 30 public, charter and private schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by GuidEd Florida in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place at the Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on January 24.

In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting and complimentary snacks.

“GuidEd is thrilled to partner with National School Choice Week for our third annual School Choice Safari where families can learn about so many of the diverse education options in the Tampa Bay community,” Kelly Garcia, executive director of GuidED. “There is a school to fit each child’s unique needs.”

National School Choice Week runs from Sunday through Saturday, January 25–31, and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child’s needs and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit https://schoolchoiceweek.com/events/school-choice-safari/ or contact Courtney Tanis at ctanis@guidedfl.org or 813-765-9801.

