By Olivia Clark

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful is a Tampa-based nonprofit that has worked since 1989 to reduce litter, improve public spaces and inspire environmental stewardship across Hillsborough County. Founded by community members concerned about pollution and neighborhood cleanliness, the organization promotes a culture of environmental protection through volunteer service and education, offering residents opportunities to make a direct and lasting impact.

Throughout the year, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful organizes community cleanups and beautification projects across beaches, parks, roadways and waterways. Signature events include the After Gasparilla Cleanup, Great Port Cleanup, Hillsborough River Coastal Cleanup and World Oceans Day activities. In addition to large-scale events, individuals, families and small groups can plan self-led cleanups. Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful assists by coordinating locations, providing free cleanup supplies and managing trash disposal so volunteers can focus on service.

For those interested in a long-term commitment, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful administers the Adopt-A-Road Program for Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. The program allows individuals, businesses and community organizations to adopt roadways, parks, beaches or shorelines and maintain them through regular cleanups. Tree and bench dedication options are also available to honor loved ones while contributing to public spaces.

The organization supports greener neighborhoods through tree planting and landscaping initiatives that encourage sustainability and environmental awareness. Its education program offers free presentations and an age-appropriate curriculum for schools, community groups and businesses, covering topics such as litter prevention, conservation and responsible environmental practices. Students can earn service hours by volunteering and may qualify for leadership opportunities, internships and scholarships offered through the organization.

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful is funded through community support, including individual donations, event sponsorships, partnerships and fundraising efforts. These resources allow the nonprofit to keep programs accessible while ensuring that support remains local and focused on Tampa Bay communities.

Residents interested in volunteering, sponsoring a cleanup or learning more about available programs can visit www.keeptampabaybeautiful.org.